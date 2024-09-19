A young South African lady led a discussion about her findings on Cape Town friendships and why they don’t last

Phumelele Ngcungsma was curious to find out the root cause of destruction when it comes to female bonds in the mother city

Social media users shared a variety of factors that contribute to friendship breakups in the city

A young Mzansi lady was curious about the notorious destruction of female friendships in Cape Town and led the conversation by asking her followers to contribute to the subject.

Her social media friends suggested that many factors influence a friendship breakup and also filtered the different reasons to the Cape Town scene.

SA discusses reasons friendships don’t last in Cape Town

Young ones have expressed how painful friendship breakups are. Friends become our chosen family, and when we have to separate from them because of various reasons, it feels like we’ve lost a loved one to death.

Cape Town is notorious for toxic female friendships. A lady on TikTok, Phumelele Ngcungama, led a chat on her page to discuss why friendships in the mother city do not last.

Ngcungama could not understand what could be in the Cape Town air, making it hard for people to form healthy friendships and communities. The woman shared her minute-long video with the caption:

“What do you think makes it challenging to form friendships in Cape Town? Have you had success in creating a community?"

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town’s inability to create community

Social media users suggested different reasons why it is more challenging to make friends in Cape Town:

@Moonlight🌙explained:

"Classism is the main issue, also in my experience people usually wanna know how the friendship will benefit them either in networking or their career and if they already have it together. They wanna know if you're on their level. It's like most people are too busy social climbing!"

@Lisakanya did not feely the mother city warmth:

"People are really not kind here."

@Siphe

"I really want to make genuine friendships but I’m scared because I don’t afford them and I’m scared to not be able to do fun things with my friends so I choose to be by myself."

@yandzman sighed:

"People don’t even greet in Cape Town."

