A South African lady, Sinovuyo Mathanga, studied and explained the law of respect to her TikTok followers.

A young South African woman broke down the privilege of owning an iPhone in Mzansi. Image: @snowflae2

Source: TikTok

Mathanga chose the iPhone topic. Many young people dream of one day using the God of all devices to elevate their status.

Lady breaks down privilege of owning iPhone, SA agrees

The iPhone has the masses in a chokehold with their new and updated creations every year. The devices cost an arm and a leg, and everyone wants one.

The new generation is obsessed with looking rich rather than actually being rich, all because of social media standards and pressure from society. A young lady who understands the pressure of needing to look wealthy, broke down the privileges of owning an iPhone in South Africa

Sinovuyo Mathanga shared that owning the device gains you respect because people immediately think you’re rich. Mathanga shared that she once used her gadget to receive better treatment at a restaurant:

“All of a sudden, the waitress’ attitude changed; she was checking on us every five minutes. Our service compared to the people who were sitting next to us was different. We ordered the same thing, but our portions were bigger.”

Mathanga confessed that she bought her iPhone 14 Pro for status and respect:

“It’s not just about the features of the phone, and yes, I bought it for status; I want to look like I have money.”

The lady shared her clip with the caption:

“It’s the sad truth, but it’s true.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA treating wealthy people differently

Social media users agreed with the lady and listed more materialistic things that help them gain respect:

@K. noticed that sweet wheels get you ahead:

"People with nice cars at the garage."

@Phakathwayo_elihle added dental care to the list:

"Exactly, even having braces."

@maykay930 explained the law of respect:

"The Law of Respect says : 'It is natural to Gravitate or honour someone who appears to be stronger than you'."

@Dwinkie-Kay🌺shared her secret:

"That's why we always carrying our phones."

Woman dumps bae on WhatsApp for not being able to upgrade her iPhone

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady is not lowering her standards for anyone, especially not for the broke boys. A man shared a screenshot of his chats with his ex-girlfriend, who dumped him for not being able to afford an iPhone XR.

The lady made it clear that she cannot stay with a man who cannot upgrade her financially.

