Gosh, don’t we all wish for a man who will spoil us rotten?

This 16-seater princess has rubbed it in our faces that her taxi driver boyfriend spoils her rotten

Skhanyiso calls herself a spoilt makoti when her boyfriend bought her a luxurious gift from the iStore

The iPhone has everyone in a chokehold in the 21st century.

A taxi driver surprised his bae with matching iPhones. Image: @skhanyiso047

In the age of social media, people want to share crisp photos of themselves, and the iPhone does just that.

Mzansi’s Kempton Park couple

A taxi queen showed off her beautiful relationship on TikTok. The beauty showed off her luxurious gift from her taxi driver boyfriend.

The thoughtful boyfriend bought his girlfriend and himself matching iPhones that his bae showed off on TikTok. The man’s ability to buy two luxurious phones at once had netizens questioning his taxi business.

Skhanyiso captioned the post:

“Spoilt Makoti.”

Watch the video below:

Taxi Queen’s love language

This 16-seater’s love language is definitely receiving gifts. The way she was excited by her gift from her boyfriend proves that her man understands and welcomes her love for materialistic pleasures.

Netizens, too, want the same kind of pleasures and asked many questions in the comments section in hopes of scoring a good man:

@Nqobile Mhlongo exposed the woman's secret:

"No ways, you got the owner himself, you just don't feel like saying."

@randomthingssssssxoxobyvee

"Does he have brothers? The dating pool in Kempton Park is giving me stress."

@Tee-Luxury18 added a hilarious comment:

"We see your grandmothers' efforts."

Mzansi girls take over taxi

Briefly News recently reported that two women found themselves in a sticky situation after their taxi driver complained about how far their destination was. The two women were stress-free when one of them took matters into her own hands by taking charge of the steering wheel.

The driver took a backseat while the two women took over the taxi and got themselves safely to work. The two girls took the Afrikaans, saying, “‘n Boer maak ‘n plan”, too seriously when one of them tossed the driver to the backseat while she took over the steering wheel. The ambitious woman is seen working the big machine, determined to get her and her friend to work.

