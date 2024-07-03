A woman in Cape Town posted a clip of herself becoming a homeowner after she unlocked the door to her new apartment

Like many new homeowners, the young woman snapped a picture of herself holding her apartment door key

Social media users took to the comment section to share words of positivity and congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman inspired many when she captured herself getting her new apartment. Images: @yamkela._m

Source: TikTok

A young Cape Town lady took a step into adulthood when she shared herself happily walking into her new home.

Yamkela Mpangele, who uses the handle @yamkela._m on TikTok, posted about her small win on the video-sharing social media platform. The clip starts with Yamkela unlocking a closed door, ready to enter the apartment. The excitement is written all over the young lady's face.

The woman also snapped a picture of herself holding her new set of keys, a customary act that some new homeowners proudly perform.

She wrote in her caption:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen."

Watch the video below:

People show their support

Yamkela's achievement had many people taking to the comment section to share their support and congratulatory messages.

@bronzebeauty_deli1 said to the homeowner:

"As a student, I love seeing such videos. They are so inspiring. It keeps me going, shem. Congrats."

@idahlbgpn1o loved what they saw and said:

"This is the content I signed up for. Oh, how I love seeing women win."

@i_am_boipelo sweetly added in the comments:

"Look at you living one of your answered prayers."

An excited @zipontombentle wrote to Yamkela:

"I’ve never been this happy for a stranger. Congratulations, honey. I’m tapping into this grace."

Woman upgrades to 'big girl' apartment

In another uplifting story about Mzansi women winning in the housing department, Briefly News reported about a content creator who shared that she was moving into a "big girl" apartment after leaving her first one.

Grace Mondlana, who uses the handle @grace._mondlana on social media, posted a heartwarming video on TikTok of herself saying goodbye to her old home. The young influencer closed a few windows and doors before standing in a room, taking in what used to be hers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News