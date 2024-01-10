Moving into her own modern apartment at 21, Tricia Lamkholo (@tricialamkholo) inspires South Africans with a viral TikTok tour

The video captures the thrill of young adulthood and self-reliance, resonating with viewers who aspire to similar independence

Tricia's journey from unpacking boxes to arranging furniture offers a glimpse into the practicalities and joy of starting fresh in a new space

A woman was overjoyed to move into her own space at 21. Image: @tricialamkholo

Source: TikTok

Celebrating her latest milestone, Tricia Lamkholo (@tricialamkholo) posted a video of herself moving into her first apartment at the age of 21.

Woman celebrates independence

Moving into a new apartment as a young person can be incredibly exciting as it marks a significant step toward independence, offering the freedom to make your own decisions, set your own rules, and live your life on your own terms.

A now-viral TikTok video shared by Tricia shows her walking into her empty and impressively modern apartment as she takes viewers on a tour of the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tricia goes on to show herself moving into the space as new furniture arrives at the apartment, and she gets underway settling in as she unpacks and arranges her belongings in her new home.

The proud woman captioned the post:

"Moved into my very first apartment at 21 years oldGod is good❤️."

SA congratulates woman's milestone

Many netizens were overjoyed for Tricia as they flooded her post with congratulatory messages. Others were interested to know details about her apartment building and its affordability.

Phiwe Ms Little Attorney replied:

"Congratulations ."

Kudzayi commented:

"Manifesting this for myself ."

LaMotha said:

"Congratulations ngeke ulale mos wena ."

Nosizo | Lifestyle Creator replied:

"Same building sis ✨ Welcome ."

Tebogo Mokubyane said:

"Congratulations, baby ♥️please plug me on the apartment."

thandolwam7 wrote:

"Girl, how much is it after utilities? Wanna move in there."

Lebogang Prudence said:

"I want a one-bedroom, but my LiveEasy building doesn’t have one bedrooms. Which building is this one?"

Couple ditches apartment renting and transforms humble shack

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video tour of their humble shack, which they have transformed into a cosy and stylish home.

TikTokker @maka_zazi posted the video on TikTok with the caption:

"When I met my partner back in 2018 he was renting. In 2020 we decided to get our own space and put up ihoki (shack) and be rent-free. It's been baby steps but we are definitely getting there."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News