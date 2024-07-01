A lady took to social media to showcase how she began her journey of creating dollhouses

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, generating loads of views, likes and comments

The online community loved the stunner's work as they gushed over her craft in the comments

One woman in Bultfontein showed off her journey of how she started building out doll houses, and the latest results wowed many online users.

A lady showed off her stunning creation of cardboard dollhouses in a TikTok video. Image: @hatisanemosia

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off cardboard dollhouses

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @hatisanemosia uploaded a video showcasing her doll houses from the beginning. In the clip, she unveiled how it first used to look like and how gradually she had expanded in her craft.

The work of @hatisanemosia captivated the attention of many people online, leaving them in awe of her talent. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering over 68K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gushes over the lady's talent

Many people praised the woman for her unique gift and flocked to the comments section to compliment her, while some inquired about her services.

AzaniasMom was impressed:

"My inner child is screaming."

Khanyilevansiditi expressed:

"Bathong chomiey please try and sell them."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"I sell them chomiey. I have them in different sizes and rooms."

Makatleho Nkoe simply said:

"Creativity."

Bhlahsiuhsjidbe commented:

"This is really beautiful. How many months does it take coz I'd love a two-bedroom house, baby blue and white walls, a bigger kitchen and a toilet."

Amow_Kegomodicoe replied:

"I want it for myself. Ke wrong?"

Girl constructs pool for doll and gets 1M views, SA sees future engineer in her

Briefly News previously reported that a video of the little girl received over 90K likes. Many netizens commented on the video, impressed by the child's creativity.

A dedicated girl created a pool construction site for her doll. In the video by @zeakhami, she dug a hole and refilled it with a makeshift pool and decorations. Watch how she demonstrated her handiwork in the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News