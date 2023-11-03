A cute child went viral after coming up with a plan to play with her doll, keeping the hot weather in mind

The young kid got South Africa's attention after she picked up a shovel hovel to make the perfect play area

Many people were amazed as they watched the little girl's near-flawless pool construction in a TikTok video

Online users were amazed by a video of this creative kid. The child showed she has the best imagination when she decided to create a place for her doll to cool off.

The video of the little girl received over 90,000 likes. Many netizens commented on the video, impressed by the child's creativity.

Kid digs pool for toy

A dedicated girl created a pool construction site for her doll. In the video by @zeakhami, she dug a hole and refilled it with a makeshift pool and decorations.

Watch how she demonstrated her handiwork in the video below.

Girl inspires with construction skills

Many people praised the little child. TikTok users she was showing the natural talent that would be useful for engineering and construction.

Amahle Khumalo laughed:

"She took this job so seriously ."

Emmanuel commented;

"The dive lol."

lindokuhleportia8 added:

"I trusted the process ."

Vusi_Mercy wrote:

"This is where it all starts, future engineer."

oe Reacts said:

"Observe your kids. This is an engineer."

Ma2ula applauded:

"Girls in construction! ."

Celine added

"I thought it was a pool for her."

Smart kids go TikTok viral

Many people always love to see kids thriving. This one kid went viral after showing that he can write easily as a toddler.

