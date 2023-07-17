A little kid went viral for his mischief while in his parents' kitchen when he found a genius way to open one of their refrigerator compartments

The video posted on TikTok shows that the family's fridge was subjected to the little boy's ingenious trick

Many people were amused when they saw the funny video of the child misbehaving but demonstrating his intelligence

One kid proved himself as a creative thinker. The child figured out a way to open the compartment of the fridge.

A TikTok video shows a little boy forcing open a fridge by using his own weight his a genius way. Image: @precioussihlangu

Source: TikTok

The video of the child misbehaving received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video with endless jokes

Woman's son finds a way to open lower section on refrigerator in TikTok video

@precioussihlangu posted a video showing a child using his whole body to open a fridge. In the clip, the child hoisted himself up and then used his legs to push open a section door on their fridge. Watch the video below:

TikTok video of child's antics leave viewers entertained

Many people are always entertained by mischievous children. This kid had people joking in the comment section:

Nelly.M said:

"Yoh I pity that fridge handle it wont last long there."

sunshine commented:

"Covid babies really are a pandemic."

Lucy added:

"This is cute and your fridge is beautiful shame until he falls."

ChazBeee2 laughed:

"Mo zwinki indoors.[A swing indoors.]"

Rosther joked:

"Onyaka Danone. ["He wants Danone.]"

Source: Briefly News