A baby crawled for his life as his father playfully chased him around with a loud vacuum cleaner

The video of the wholesome interaction was posted on TikTok, and it became a viral hit with more than 5 million views

TikTok users reacted with mixed opinions, and many were amused by how fast the baby fled from the vacuum

A video of a baby fleeing from a vacuum cleaner, Image: @realbryanfamily

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a father playfully chasing his scared baby with a vacuum cleaner went viral.

Baby's fearful reaction to vacuum cleaner takes the internet by storm

The clip posted by @realbryanfamily amassed an astonishing 5 million views. The video displayed a father engaging in the game with his baby, who reacted with fear as the vacuum cleaner approached.

The footage sparked a range of reactions among netizens, with some finding it amusing while others expressed concerns about the dad potentially causing trauma.

Viral TikTok video highlights differing parenting styles

Many found the baby's speedy crawl endearing and cheered him on as he evaded his father's playful antics.

They said such playful interactions can help children build resilience and adaptability when done with love and care.

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to adorable baby's fast crawl away from vacuum cleaner

@vivie_simily commented:

"Leave the baby alone."

@darameetshair asked:

"Why traumatise the poor kid?"

@yyhsl said:

"Bro running for his life."

@manu____nini mentioned:

"Things like this are not supposed to be funny."

@theevolver2 posted:

"That got bro terrified. He crawled like crazy."

@rhea.anne05 wrote:

"This is so mean."

@munir.elluci_ added:

"For character development."

@olu__simi shared:

"I feel bad for laughing so hard, I’m in tears."

