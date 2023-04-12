A baby who did not understand how a shadow works tried to run away from his while he was outside

The kid's father asked the baby what the problem was as he tried hard to push off the shadow

Many parents said the kid was fearful of the black image, as some revealed their babies played with shadows

A funny video of a baby scared of his shadow has stirred hilarious reactions on social media. The kid thought someone was following him.

At the beginning of the clip shared by @funnybabyvideo.official, the baby stomped on the floor to chase the shadow away. He ran a bit, thinking it would leave.

People said that the kid thought the shadow was bad. Photo source: @funnybabyvideo.official

Kid scared of his shadow

The baby cried more when he realised that the shadow was not going away and was still with him. His dad, who was behind the camera filming him, found his act funny.

Many people said his dad should have comforted him. Some parents shared their experiences with their kids' reactions to shadows.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Dopechacha said:

"Why do I always feel so bad for these shadow babies."

Toni Syed said:

"Even i am scared of his shadow its too dark."

Janelitian said:

"Honestly it must really be terrifying from their perspective."

wandaslater5 said:

"Awe sweet baby. He is so terrified! Comfort him. Tell him its ok. He doesn't understand. Poor baby."

fishnchips100 said:

"Poor little bubba, he needs reassuring that it's his shadow."

Janelitian said:

Deena said:

"Scared of his own shadow. Poor baby."

901TWINS said:

"My kids play with their shadows lol."

d0ravina143 said:

"Dabby afraid with his shadow."

chuchikikay said:

"He is afraid of his own shadow."

kajal said:

"So cute God bless him and protect him from all dangers Amen."

