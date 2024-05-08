A young man impressed social media users with his kitchen transformation in a viral video making rounds on the internet

The gentleman revealed in his clip that he revamped the kitchen in three days, and people were shocked

Netizens loved the man's work as they rushed to the comments section to inquire about his services

A video of a man transforming a kitchen impressed many people online with his gifted hands.

A man wowed online users with his Kitchen renovation in a TikTok video. Image: @street...engineer

Street engineer revamps kitchen in 3 days

One passionate young man who goes by the TikTok handle @street...engineer shared a clip of him renovating a client's kitchen. The gentleman unveiled the kitchen and showed how it looked before. He then took his viewers through transforming it into a stunning cooking area.

The gent revealed in his video that it took him three days to revamp the kitchen, which captivated the attention of many people online.

The clip was well-received by netizens and generated over 416K views, thousands of likes and many comments within a few days of its publication.

Take a look at the man's work of art below:

Online users love the man's work

People were impressed by the gentleman's work as they took to the comments section to gush over his fantastic talent, and others inquired about his services.

Roydah cracked a joke, saying:

"How do I send this to my landlord without sending it, this is beautiful."

Traxy gushed over the man's work, adding:

"This is nice, my brother. Continue doing this... You have my support and follow."

Avitomukakwa was impressed:

"I am speechless. Well done guys."

Inonge lozi princess asked:

"How much was labour?"

Monica Mulenga wrote:

"Do you also travel out of town?"

