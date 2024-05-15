A large snake believed to be a python was filmed resting underwater in a pond in South Africa.

The snake can be seen moving from its still position when a man tries to get its attention

The video went viral with over 432K views, and people online were amazed by the size of the snake

A video of a large snake relaxing underwater went viral on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video of a massive snake underwater sparked intrigue and gave many the heebie-jeebies.

Python spotted taking a dip

The snake, believed to be a type of python, was captured on video resting underwater in a pond somewhere in South Africa.

Evidently massive in size, the serpent is disrupted from its still position as a nearby man tries to get its attention, prompting it to move and lift its head above the water's surface.

Watch the video below:

SA captivated by python

The video garnered many views and comments online, with some people in awe of the snake's beauty and large size, while others joked about what significace seeing such a creature would mean.

Mela. said:

"Pythons are normally someone's pet so that's a pet or it would have reacted by now."

commented:

"South Africans will be like "Ba fikile abo Bhebe, Abo Mthunzi" ."

patrickstevens303 asked:

"How long can it stay underwater?"

Africanpride(Macingwane) commented:

"But you could have just ignored it, it was gonna leave without fighting anyone."

Connie vd Mescht said:

"Rock Python, so mooi ."

SandraPhume replied:

"My people would be talking to it calling it their ancestor right now."

Skeezyjones commented:

"Umnikazi wa manzi(Owner of the water)."

Vets remove beach towel from python in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a group of Australian vets were tasked with a rare and hectic job of assisting a python that had consumed a beach towel.

A video that has since gone viral on X (formerly known as X) shows the doctors working meticulously to remove the large towel from the snake's body.

According to Business Insider, doctors at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital in New South Wales, Australia, removed the beach towel from the snake's belly while under anaesthesia.

