A TikTok video of a duo competing in a Shoprite trolley dash at Bronkhorstspruit Mall in Gauteng has left South Africans fuming online. The pair's grocery choices during the timed free shopping sprint rubbed Mzansi the wrong way, with the juice selection drawing the sharpest criticism of all.

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Screenshots taken from the trolley dash clip. Images: @bronkhortspruitmall

Source: TikTok

The Shoprite trolley dash is a popular competition run at malls across South Africa. Lucky winners get between 60 and 120 seconds to race through the aisles. The goal is simple: pack your trolley with as much as you can for free.

Most South Africans treat it like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Bulk meat, cooking oil, and rice tend to be the crowd favourites. That is why this duo's choices hit differently.

Two litres of Fusion juice had Mzansi seeing red

The Bronkhorstspruit Mall posted the video on TikTok, and it quickly caught fire online. Viewers could not get over seeing Fusion juice land in the trolley. To many South Africans, that was a deeply questionable call. The duo also only grabbed two trays of beef, which struck viewers as a major wasted opportunity.

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The comments section turned into a full venting session. One viewer said they now knew they had anger issues. Another said they did not want to watch anymore. Many felt the contestants had no real plan walking in.

With food prices squeezing budgets across the country, South Africans take trolley dashes seriously. Watching someone waste the chance on Fusion juice was simply too much to bear.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More trolley dashes

A video of a woman employing a unique, stationary tactic during a supermarket trolley dash challenge has gone viral on social media.

A woman's Shoprite trolley dash has Mzansi talking after she loaded up on useful goodies at top speed.

A local woman took part in a trolley dash at a Shoprite store at a Gauteng shopping centre.

Source: Briefly News