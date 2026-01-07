A local woman took part in a trolley dash at a Shoprite store at a Gauteng shopping centre

A woman impressed many when she participated in a trolley dash. Images: @mayfield_square

A woman named Munku Sonto Shabalala won a Shoprite trolley dash worth R4 000, throwing essential foods inside her trolley. Her quick thinking and quick movements received a round of applause from people on the internet.

On New Year's Day, Mayfield Square, a shopping centre in Benoni, posted a video of Munku zooming past the fruit and vegetables section and dashing straight to the frozen meats aisle. While there, the lucky shopper threw six large packets of chicken into her shopping cart, followed by two large bags of rice. She then headed to the next aisle, where she grabbed cheese, polonies, frozen burger patties, butter, and trays of eggs.

The woman seemed proud of her successful trolley dash. Images: @mayfield_square

South Africans impressed with woman's trolley dash

Internet users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts on the amazing trolley dash they had watched on their screens.

The internet applauded a woman's trolley dash efforts. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

@delly_shabs added under the post:

"Do you only take food, because I will go to the toiletries department."

@steph_chichera laughed and said:

"She's definitely thinking of her kids."

@fari_ralph wrote in the comments:

"Finally, someone who knows what they are doing."

@graham_mrgee told the online community:

"She knew the assignment."

A curious @jo__nach wondered:

"Don't they have televisions in that store?"

@jacksonmississippi35 remarked with a laugh:

"Girl went straight to the chicken. If that were me, I would go straight to the seafood and steak aisle."

Watch the Instagram reel on Mayfield Square's account below:

