A woman in South Africa impressed social media with her fast and strategic festive trolley dash

She filled two trolleys with rice, oil, chicken, beans and more, showcasing speed and planning in the TikTok clip

The viral video inspired discussions on creative holiday store events and festive challenges

A woman in South Africa has captured the attention of social media users after participating in a festive trolley dash challenge at a local store, leaving viewers both entertained and impressed by her shopping skills.

A woman in South Africa took part in a festive season trolley dash. Image: @mtneswatini

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, shared by @mtneswatini on TikTok on 21 December 2025, the woman positioned herself at the start of the promotional event, waiting for the store bell to signal the beginning of the one-minute trolley dash. As soon as the bell rang, she sprang into action, navigating the aisles with purpose and speed.

Her first trolley quickly filled with essential items, including large packets of rice and cooking oil. Despite the trolley becoming overloaded, she was promptly given a second one to continue her dash.

The second trolley proved to be just as ambitious. She packed it with multiple pieces of chicken, filling the trolley to the brim. To add even more to her haul, she attempted to place several packs of beans, which teetered precariously on top of the already full trolley.

Her determination and fast-paced strategy drew both laughs and admiration from viewers, who praised her ability to maximise the time and space effectively.

The video by TikTok user @mtneswatini quickly went viral, with thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Many social media users applauded her planning and agility, with some joking that they would need multiple trolleys to compete.

Others highlighted the fun and festive nature of such events, describing the clip as peak Christmas vibes and the ultimate holiday shopping challenge.

While the stunt was light-hearted, it also sparked conversations about how stores could creatively engage customers during the festive season. The woman’s trolley dash inspired many viewers to join similar challenges, proving that with a mix of speed, strategy, and festive spirit, holiday shopping could become an unforgettable experience.

A woman in South Africa was spotted at the entrance of the shop before she began the festive season trolley dash. Image: @mtneswatini

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's take on the trolley dash, saying:

Kaulandah Myness said:

"For the first time, I'm proud of someone in this game."

Mukyala Buyera wrote:

"She stalked for January 😂."

The economist replied:

"She understood the assignment 👏🏾 She must be a restaurant owner 😂."

Revenue & Taxation Got Better expressed:

"She knew what she wanted😂."

Pulinsipo cracked a joke, saying:

"Me, I run to the wines and spirits section 🤣."

Counsel-Asaba commented:

"They should never try my mum, 40 seconds are very, very enough to take the whole supermarket."

Watch the video below:

