A Sandton-based man shared his excitement after buying a high-end smartphone outright, drawing attention across social media

Viewers reacted strongly to his purchasing method and colour choice, sparking lively discussion online

The clip reflected Mzansi’s ongoing fascination with luxury tech buys and documenting big spending moments

A South African man based in Sandton, Johannesburg, has sparked buzz on social media after sharing a video of himself purchasing a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max with cash, leaving online users impressed and entertained.

A man struck a pose in a picture, sporting an orange top and a yellow headset. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, which was shared by the man under the handle @lifewithkamogelopk showcased his latest purchase while explaining how he paid for the high-end smartphone outright. Standing inside what appears to be an iStore store in Sandton, he held up the sealed box and walked viewers through his buying experience, clearly excited about the upgrade.

According to the TikTok user @lifewithkamogelopk, he initially had his heart set on the silver iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, after being informed that the colour was out of stock, he opted for the orange variant instead. Despite the change in plans, he appeared more than satisfied with his final choice, praising the bold colour and premium look of the device.

The video that was posted on 19 December 2025 quickly gained traction, with many social media users reacting to the fact that he paid cash for the expensive phone. Some applauded him for his financial discipline and ability to afford the latest technology without relying on contracts or credit, while others joked about the price of flagship smartphones and the sacrifices needed to own one.

Several commenters also weighed in on the colour choice, with mixed opinions about the orange finish. While he stated he preferred the classic silver option, however, it was out of stock.

The viral moment has once again highlighted the fascination many South Africans have with luxury tech purchases, particularly when shared openly on social media. It also reflected a growing trend of users documenting big buys as a form of motivation, celebration, or simple entertainment.

A man counts his cash at an iStore before purchasing an iPhone 17 Pro Max in Sandton, Johannesburg. Image: @lifewithkamogelopk

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to a man unboxing his iPhone 17 Pro Max

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the gent's perushé, saying:

Mulami said:

"You didn’t want the silver one enough, chief should have gone to another iStore 😭."

Stevo added:

"Best thing is when you get told you don't qualify for a contract, then you whip out the cash and buy it straight 😂."

Thabang Stay Happy wrote:

"You know, only 10% of people buy iPhones, especially from 14 and above. Cash 💯Congrats man 🔥☄️."

Enrique commented:

"Good choice, just be careful, if you hear people that have had the same colour, left it in the sun and boom it's pink or something😭😭 so just be careful, sir."

Watch the video below:

