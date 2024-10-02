A South African woman shared on TikTok that she bought herself an iPhone from a store in the United States of America

The short video showed the excited local woman collecting her parcel, for which she paid R6 000

A few social media users in the comment section thought the purchase was too good to be true

A woman was happy with the iPhone she bought from America. Images: @tshepilee_wafefe

Source: TikTok

Often, people feel it's better to buy their devices from another country, hoping for better deals or features not available locally. A woman bought her iPhone from the USA, but many were sceptical of her purchase, questioning if it was worth the hassle.

No RSA, just USA

A South African woman named Tshepiso, who uses the handle @tshepilee_wafefe on TikTok, uploaded a clip on the social media platform showing the day she collected her iPhone, which she had bought in cash from an international store called Plug Tech.

The happy customer said in her video:

"POV: You took a risk and ordered an iPhone from the USA, and it took four days to arrive."

In another post, Tshepiso stated that she paid R6 000 for the cell phone, which, according to Plug Tech, is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO).

Take a look at the local lady collecting her phone in the video below:

Woman's American iPhone has SA sceptical

While some members of the online community showed interest in the Apple device, others did not trust that her international purchase was legitimate.

@ntandomtshali laughed with scepticism about the number of days for delivery:

"Four days? I can’t even get Amazon to deliver my packages that fast, and I’m in the USA, not even in SA."

@specticle12 said to Tshepiso:

"Don't get happy until you open the box."

@nolongerusernumber shared their opinion about the purchase:

"You don’t buy phones and devices overseas, especially iPhones. iPhones make different types of phones for different countries because countries have their own regulations and other stuff."

@all.sugar.and.spi also wondered about the delivery:

"Four days? Was it really in the USA?"

@lefatshem wrote in the comment section:

"I thought iPhones are now locked, meaning you can't use them outside the USA."

Tshepiso replied to the TikTokker:

"No, I just inserted my sim, and it’s working."

Woman buying iPhones under R4k each splits SA

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought two iPhones from an online vendor in China: an iPhone Pro 11 and an iPhone Pro 12, which also came with accessories.

Mzansi online users were split. Some thought the phones were fake, and others were interested in where she got them.

