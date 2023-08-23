A dame copped two iPhones from an online vendor in China and shared how cheap the phones were in subsequent videos

She purchased an iPhone Pro 11 and an iPhone Pro 12, and they came with accessories

Netizens were split in the middle between those that called the phones fake and those that wanted to find out how she got them

A woman was questioned after sharing that she bought two iPhones overseas.

A South African woman who bought two different iPhones from China received mixed reactions from Mzansi.

The woman plugged TikTokkers on where to get the iPhones and how much they cost.

Some believed the phones were fake, while others were curious to know where she got them and how much she spent.

Woman buys two iPhones from China

@katlego_coopper’s video went viral, and it was viewed 329K times. The video shows she bought two iPhones: an iPhone 11 Pro Max and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The caption indicates that she is unpacking the phones. The video shows that the phones had external covers and fibreglass screen protectors.

When asked for more information by netizens, she posted a second video showing how much she bought the iPhones. One of the videos reveals that she bought the iPhone 11 Pro 256GB for R3250. In another video, she unboxed the phone and revealed that the inside of the box had the same content as one would expect from an iPhone box. Watch the video here:

Netizens had questions about the iPhones

A notable portion of the TikTokkers in the comment section were sceptical of the phones and their authenticity. On the other hand, others were curious to know how much she spent and where she got the devices.

@rizzmasterf0ru commented:

“Fake iPhone.”

She replied:

“I’ve been using the iPhone 8 Plus since 2020 from the same shop I bought. Never had an issue.”

KirkDala asked:

“Is it safe?”

She said:

“Very safe. This is my fifth iPhone.”

Le Zique remarked:

“I’m so broke I thought it was cologne.”

Mkhonzeli Mdluli commented:

“You’ll likely have a battery issue on the 11 PMax. It’s been sitting in storage for over 3 years.”

@perc_exclusive exclaimed:

“Imagine buying something fake with real money.”

Godfry wanted one.

“How do you place an order, dear?”

Anele Chiya was also curious.

“Please tell us more. How, and the prices, if you don’t mind.”

Danielleasharp603 asked:

“How long did it take to be delivered?”

