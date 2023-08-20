One woman showed the money she earned through her vending business and the video drew attention online

The TikTok video displayed the businesswoman holding a significant amount of cash earned from her vending machine

She shared insights into her small business, offering advice to thousands of viewers keen on following in her footsteps

A small business owner flexed on social media about her newfound success. Image: @vendingqueensa

Source: TikTok

A small business owner proudly displayed her earnings from her vending business in a TikTok video.

Vending business success

In the video, she held up a stack of cash that she had earned in August. This caught the attention of Mzansi people who saw the video uploaded on her page @vendingqueensa.

Many of the viewers were curious about her vending business and wanted to know more. They left comments asking about how she started the business, what products she sells, and how successful it has been for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok vending video sparks interest

The small business owner was thrilled by the interest and engagement. She replied to some comments and said the machine was second-hand. The clip gathered 37 000 views proving that many people are always on the lookout for business ideas that can earn them extra cash.

Watch the video below:

Viewers engage small business owner

@hluxxx_1023 posted:

"How did you get into the vending business? I'm really interested if you don't mind sharing information."

@fabulouslycrafts asked:

"Hello I'm really interested in going into this business, my only worry is loadshedding. Does it affect the business? ❤️"

@mora..tee commented:

"I wanted to buy vending machine didn't know where I can place it actually."

@0ngzz wrote:

"Where did you buy the machine?"

@na.lady stated:

"Period!"

@sahcridsells added:

"R5000?"

@SamukelisiweKhumalo said:

"Letha lana Buyiswa."

South Africa defends Siphiwe Tshabalala from being called lowlife: “Well done for supporting small businesses”

Keeping with small businesses, Briefly News reported that South Africans slammed a man for accusing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala of living a low life.

This was after a picture of the legendary soccer player surfaced of him supporting a street vendor selling magwinya. Netizens called the man out for what many believe to be a careless and inconsiderate post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News