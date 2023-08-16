The nation stood up against a Facebooker that trolled soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala for buying from a local vendor

Tshabalala was seen purchasing a packet of magwinya from an informal trader, and the caption claimed he was living a low life

Netizens defended the player from the post and congratulated him for supporting local small businesses

Mzansi came out to support Siphiwe Tshabalala after being called a lowlife. Image: @siphiweshabba

Source: Instagram

South Africans slammed a man for accusing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala of living a low life.

This was after a picture of the legendary soccer player surfaced of him supporting a street vendor selling magwinya.

Netizens called the man out for what many believe to be a careless and inconsiderate post.

Shabba supports small businesses; man calls him lowlife

The former Bafana Bafana was snapped buying magwinya from the street vendor. The cheerful legend smiles as he buys one of the country’s favourite food. The vendor has a smile more massive than someone who won the lotto because she is standing in the presence of a great and humble football legend.

However, Chief O’Jay’s caption on the Facebook post took a shot at Tshabalala in a negative manner. His caption read:

“Tshabalala (is) still living a lowlife even after having a successful career in football.”

Tshabalala has trended in the past for buying various food from informal traders. He has been snapped for buying vegetables from informal traders.

Mzansi stands up for Shabba

Netizens trashed the man’s caption and flocked to defend the soccer player.

Mello Phss said:

“Supporting local black business doesn’t mean you’re living a lowlife.”

Richard Welliala remarked:

“What is low there? The only difference is that he is buying directly from the owner. And that’s high life to buy directly from the owner because you can negotiate the price.”

Uncle Gee RSA called him out.

“It ain’t lowlife, Jay. You’re wrong, bruh. Buying from vendors doesn’t mean that you’re broke. He could have bought what he bought in town, but he didn’t. Instead, he visited the hood.”

Jacobe Maripane added:

“This is quality life. Supporting small businesses is not low life.”

Tumi Direro stood up for Shabba.

“Supporting small businesses is not being a low life. These entrepreneurs wake very early to prepare these meals and travel to a point of convenience for us to get the meals fresh and clean. That is professionalism to me. Well done, Shabba, for supporting these businesses.”

Source: Briefly News