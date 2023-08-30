A man went around tickling strange people in a Johannesburg retail store with a feather

The man crept up behind them and passed the duster behind their ear, walking away when they reacted

Netizens were shaken with laughter and commented how they found the video wholesome and funny

A Johannesburg man made netizens crack up when he tickled people at a Pick n Pay store with a feather duster.

The man’s antics were part of his prank in which he crept up on people with his weapon of laughter.

Man pranks woman in TikTok video

@polymathsa posted the video on his TikTok account, where it was loved by over 100K people and viewed by 2.4 million TikTokkers. The video begins with him tickling one woman with a feather.

The lady immediately reacts and the gent continues as if he is not the one. The video then shows him attempting to tickle two more men before returning to his first victim. The camera stays on her for a while as she shops for snacks.

She picks up a packet of Lays and then looks at the packet before the man returns for a second tickle. She assumes something is wrong with her jacket, so she takes it off and examines it briefly before putting it back on.

The gentleman seems accustomed to pranking as he regularly posts videos of himself pranking people. Watch the video here:

The prank video tickled netizens

Netizens in the comment section were finished as they could not believe the woman could not tell if she was pranked.

Kenneth T Mphuti remarked:

“When she saw a sangoma passing by, I was sure she thought she’d been bewitched.”

Mbali Zwane said:

“I’ve never laughed so hard.”

Ntombishabangu767 commented:

“Yoh! I would have asked the sangoma woman passing by for help.”

Z_Zobuhle wrote:

“The poor lady even thought there was something on her jacket.”

Nthabiseng Morolo asked:

“What is she doing with the Lays ingredients? Is she counting calories or something?”

Rotondwa laughed.

“Not me laughing at 4am when everyone is asleep.”

Nomzamo Nzuza Nkabinde:

“After I saw your videos, I laughed so loud. You made my day.”

