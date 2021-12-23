Bad weather conditions experienced in some parts of the country have impacted the potato industry

A sizeable portion of the season's crop had to be discarded after it was affected by frost and the means companies such as PepsiCo cannot produce enough potato products

The price of potatoes has also been affected and South Africans have to pay R50 to R60 more for a 10kg bag of potatoes

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africa might be in the summer season, most of the country has been experiencing rainy and cold weather since the season began and it has had a negative impact on farming industries.

The potato industry might be one of the hardest-hit industries, which has had a trickling effect on industries that depend on potatoes for their products.

Lays and Simba chips are at risk of running out due to potato shortages across the country. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski

Source: Getty Images

John Stevenson, PepsiCo's vice president for South African foods and beverages, says the low supply of potatoes is heading towards shortages of popular chip brands such as Lays and Simba, according to BusinessInsider.

Steveson says crop yields were affected by harsh weather conditions such as frost which meant a lot of potatoes had to be discharged. While the weather conditions may have improved, the loss in the crop yield is still being felt.

The potato shortage has led to an increase in the price of potatoes. A 10kg bag normally retailed between R40 and R50 but prices have skyrocketed and a 10kg bag retails for almost R100, according to IOL.

Other countries experiencing potato shortages

CNN recently reported that McDonald's in Japan has made the decision to limit the size of french fires people can order to small because of a potato shortage.

The low supply is being caused by flooding that has been happening in Canada, which is one of the country's major suppliers.

McDonald's says from 24 December to 30 December, customers will not be able to buy medium or large fries.

South Africans concerned about the potato shortage

Heading online, social media users questioned how potatoes could be so scarce. Others jokingly said potatoes have become endangered. Here are some comments:

@Mmokela_ said:

"Simba Chips has entered the endangered species list "

@Zodwaonly said:

"Even more concerning than chips, this staple food will cost more for ordinary consumers."

Some people blamed companies for not sourcing potatoes from local farmers

@Dvonhym41 said:

"They don't want to invest in young farmers. To top it off, it's massively difficult to get onto their database. So no remorse for them..."

@NtokozoMagubane said:

"That's because they want imported potatoes I know many harvested potatoes from local farmers that are black who sell on the streets."

@leoxwayi said:

"Come to villages there are plenty potatoes."

Some people suggested healthier and cheaper alternatives to Lays and Simba chips

@TRamakhanya said:

"Why don't they sweet potato once."

@Sibusis74420857 said:

"Good. We have nothing to benefit health-wise there anyway."

@katsomedia24 said:

"They should import Chompkins from Zimbabwe, they are healthy and proudly Zimbabwean no GMOs."

