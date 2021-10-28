As festive season approaches, many South Africans are wanting to stock up on their favourite cider, Savanna

Due to shipping constraints, there is a global glass shortage, which has affected the liquor industry

Savanna's executives have promised to work hard to ensure that there is enough stock for South Africans to enjoy the summer holidays

With summer steadily approaching and South Africans starting to gear up for the festive season, many people have been disappointed to discover that there is low stock of the popular cider, Savanna, in liquor stores with some outlets reporting that they will be sold out for the next few months.

Covid-19 has resulted in worldwide shipping delays affecting a variety of sectors and the liquor industry by creating a glass bottle shortage. However, global glass producers have stated that they believe the constraints will be temporary.

Savanna took to their social media platform to apologise to their consumers for the lack of stock in liquor stores and vowed that they were working to ensure that their would be enough in time for the festive period, reported EWN.

The global glass shortage has negatively affected the already struggling liquor industry. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

How Covid-19 affected the liquor industry

Lockdown restrictions, particularly the three government-imposed alcohol bans, had a significant impact on the liquor industry's revenue, which impacted its resources.

According to SABC News, the global glass shortage will worsen the financial position of the alcohol industry, which is struggling to recover from losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are losing a lot. Firstly, we are losing our customers because you know if you don’t have stock they’re gonna go somewhere else and get whatever they get there. We’re trying to get our targets but we can’t because we don’t have stock," says Wilson Dube, a wholesale liquor trader.

Mzanzi reacts to Savanna shortages

South Africans expressed their feelings about the Savanna shortages:

"I honestly can’t believe South Africans finished the entire Savanna inventory. It’s a sign!"- @papizwane2

"ain’t that crazy? Savanna Dry ran DRY. " - @itssonekababy

"I have a single Savanna in my fridge. I wonder how much it’ll be worth this time next month? " - @sthembete

Put me in your prayers guys Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face.... I'm really not ok. I thought this Savanna running out of stock thing is another Facebook joke." - @Lesego_Makhanya

Possibility of alcohol ban on voting day

Briefly News previously reported on Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, announcing the possibility of an alcohol ban on the day of the municipal elections, 1 November 2021.

The speculations around alcohol sales came amidst a campaign tour in the Mhlabathini area in Greytown. Attracting mixed responses from the locals, the news along with the campaign saw many vowing to support the ANC while others require further convincing before placing their vote.

Cele expressed to the locals during the campaign tour that the restriction on alcohol sales would likely be implemented in light of the recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing November 1 as a holiday in order to allow South Africans to cast their votes.

