Two provinces in South Africa are expected to experience another cold weather spell in the next few days

The South African Weather Service predicted that a cold front would hit the Western and Northern Cape

The cold front marks the third cold front in a week as the country enters into the second month of a very cold winter

A cold front will hit the Western and Northern Cape. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The South African Weather Service warned of another spell of bitterly cold weather which will hit the western parts of the country over the coming weekend.

Cold front to hit Western and Northern Cape

According to IOL, SAWS warned that parts of the Western and Northern Cape are expected to experience cold, wet, and windy weather conditions. A cold front will sweep through the area and make landfall on 11 July 2025. Temperatures could drop to as low as 10 degrees in some areas, while wind speed is expected to pick up to 30 km/h.

Parts of the Witzenberg and Breede Valley Municipalities, as well as the Koue Bokkeveld in the Western Cape, will be wet, while the southern regions of the Namakwa District in the Western Cape will be wet and cold. Temperatures are expected to drop between 11 and 14 degrees on Friday and from eight to 14 degrees the following day.

Warmer conditions are expected in the eastern parts of South Africa. Johannesburg's temperature is expected to be in the range of 19 degrees on Friday and from eight to 20 degrees the following day.

Residents of the Western Cape will experience cold weather. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent weather in South Africa

The weather in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal has caused significant damage since the beginning of winter this year. Parts of these provinces, including the Free State and Mpumalanga, experienced snow as a result of cold fronts hitting the country successively.

In the Eastern Cape, floods affected parts of the province and caused severe damage in early June. The death toll rose to over 100 after the government declared a national disaster.

Over 6,000 people were left homeless and stranded as the floods caused havoc. The Western Cape wasn't spared, as parts of Cape Town experienced floods in early July, leaving hundreds displaced.

Government's response

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, visited flood-torn areas like Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. She said the government is looking into providing a possible grant for individuals who have lost their homes in the flood.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, announced that the government has released funds worth billions to assist disaster-hit areas. The funds will be distributed in three stages: twice in July and the third in August.

Cape Town experiences a hailstorm

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Cape Town experienced a rare snowfall and hailstorm on 7 July. Residents of Kuils River were surprised by the rapid hailstorm.

Residents shared their experiences on TikTok. What surprised the residents was that the snow fell on the coastal Kuils River, which was a rare occurrence.

Source: Briefly News