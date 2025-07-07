Cape Town experienced a rare snowfall and hailstorm on 7 July 2025, surprising residents and creating a winter wonderland

The video was shared on TikTok of the hailstorm, revealing it took place in the morning, sparking interest and amusement from viewers

South Africans flooded social media with reactions, some joking about the mix-up between hail and snow, while others marvelled at the unexpected weather phenomenon

Cape Town woke up to an unexpected weather phenomenon today, 7 July 2025, as a rare snowfall and hailstorm blanketed parts of the city.

The rare hailstorm and snowfall in Cape Town left South Africans stunned. Image: South Agency and @beemerstein/TikTok

Source: UGC

Hailstorm and snowfall in Cape Town

A young man who witnessed the second incident shared a video showcasing the swarm on his TikTok account under the handle @beemerstein.

@beemerstein revealed to his viewers, when questioned in the comments section about the event, that it took place at around 8 am. Residents of Kuilsriver were caught by surprise as hailstones fell rapidly, creating a striking winter wonderland in the area. The hailstorm, which occurred at Soneike Mall, is drawing attention from weather enthusiasts and locals alike.

This unusual occurrence has left Cape Town residents astounded, as snow is a rare sight in the city, especially in coastal areas like Kuilsriver. While snowfall is more common in the mountainous regions of the Western Cape, the hailstorm has had people comparing it to a mini-snowfall. Reports from the scene describe a brief but intense bout of hail, with the icy pellets quickly accumulating on the ground, adding to the surreal atmosphere.

As the hailstorm subsided, the aftermath was a stunning sight, a dusting of white covering the streets and open areas. This phenomenon was caused by a cold front moving through the area, resulting in a sudden drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation. While this event may be rare, it has added to the ongoing fascination with Cape Town's ever-changing weather patterns.

As the day progresses, Cape Town residents are now watching out for further weather updates, wondering if more surprises are in store as winter takes hold.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the snowfall in Cape Town

South Africans were buzzing with excitement after a rare snowfall in Cape Town. Social media is flooded with reactions, as locals share their surprise and delight over the unexpected winter wonderland, while some cracked jokes.

Maliba said:

"Cape Town people don't know the difference between hail and snow."

Casmadgas added:

"Not Cape Tonians calling hail snow."

Sandi expressed:

"That's Kuilriver Soneike Mall, and it's hail, not snow. I live in Soneike."

Thandeka Ngcobo replied:

"Which Kuils River is this? Did my laundry this past weekend."

Snoww stated:

"What Cape Town is this, cause the sun is shining by me."

South Africans were stunned by the rare hailstorm and snowfall in Cape Town. Image: @beemerstein

Source: TikTok

What you need to know about recent weather

Snow Report predicted snowfall for the final week of June, which fell from the 25th to the 28th, bringing bitterly cold weather.

Stormchaser Juandre Vorster commented on the double cold front which hit parts of the country.

The Department of Home Affairs and other government departments visited victims of the Eastern Cape floods and helped them with identity document registrations.

Source: Briefly News