South Africans should expect to experience another cold spell in the upcoming weeks, as snow could fall in different provinces

SnowReport predicted that Lesotho will be entirely blanketed in snow and parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Caqpeande the North West will also have snow

South Africans were not prepared for the snow, as parts of the Eastern Cape are still reeling from devastating floods

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a journalist at Briefly News in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Parts of the country could experience snowfall in the last days of June. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — While the Eastern Cape province is still reeling from the devastating floods, which have claimed over 80 people, Snow Report cautioned that the province and other parts of the country would be heavily hit by snowfall.

Snowfall on the horizon

According to Snow Report, more low-level and heavy snowfall is expected in South Africa, Lesotho, and Namibia. Lesotho is expected to bear the brunt of the snowfall, which is expected to last from 25 June to 28 June 2025. The snowfall is also expected to fall in the Western Cape, the Eastern and Northern Capes, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the North West.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mthatha, which was recently hit by floods that led to the government declaring a national disaster, will experience snowfall. The northeastern and northern parts of the Eastern Cape could experience light to heavy snowfall.

The areas surrounding Lesotho will also be hit. These include the southern and eastern parts of the Free State and the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A little girl is playing with the snow in the Western Cape. Image: Rodger bosch/ AFP vis Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Snow on the roads

Some of the heavier snowfall is indicated for 26 and 27 June, which will coincide with the school holidays. The snow will also settle on the high ground and mountain passes. The N3 between Durban and Johannesburg, Gauteng, and other major roads will experience snow.

Recent snow in the country

The country experienced snowfall from 7 June to 10 June. The South African Weather Service issued several Orange Level warnings for the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

This caused severe storms and rainfall that flooded the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that the province was struggling to respond to emergencies when the death toll for the flood victims climbed.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens shared their feelings and thoughts about the possible snowfall.

ZamaWosiyane Nzama said:

"I'm traveling at month end to Durban. Hopefully the N3 won't be affected."

Jeffune Ricaedo Kheib said:

"I'm telling you: Namibia will copy and paste anything from SA."

Betty Mamorena Mabowe said:

"What's wrong with the Gauteng province? We want snow as well."

Sharon Jansen Van Vuuren said:

"Here we go again. Be safe. Make sure your animals are warm and stock up on petrol for those generators."

N2 closed due to snowfall

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the N2 and N3 in KwaZulu-Natal were closed temporarily on 10 June due to the heavy snow. Motorists were unable to travel because of the disruption of the snow.

The province's MEC of Transport and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, said that the N2 between Pietermaritzburg and Kokstad was closed. The snow had accumulated to more than 30cm in depth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News