The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, said that 49 people died in the province due to the floods

He spoke after the province was battered by severe rainfall, which led to flooding and inclement weather in low-lying areas

He said that the province's emergency management services are not fully equipped to respond adequately to emergencies

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a journalist at Briefly News in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says 49 people died during the flooding in the province. Image: Eastern Cape Office of the Premier

Source: Facebook

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — The Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, said that the province is not equipped enough to respond timely to emergencies in the province. This was after 49 people had died since the beginning of the severe rainfall on 10 June 2025.

Death toll rises to 49

According to SABC News, Mabuyane visited Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, where seven bodies were initially found. They drowned during the heavy rainfall, which caused flooding in the area.

Mabuyane said that Mthatha does not have divers to respond to drownings. He added that the death toll has increased to 49, and the province's rescue efforts continue. Mabuyane said the province is considering declaring the devastation a disaster. He also said that over 400 people were displaced due to the rainfall.

Eastern Cape emergency services struggling: Mabuyane

Mabuyane said that the province has been reporting that Mthatha does not have divers for the last two years. He said the eastern part of the province is under-resourced. The provincial government has been speaking to the South African Police Service, and noted that the SAPS in the province only had one helicopter, which is based in Gqeberha, for rescue efforts.

"We need a helicopter in Mthatha, we need more resources. We need a K9 unit stationed in Mtatha because this area covers a bigger part of the population of the province. So that's what we're working on," he said.

He said the province has been pressing SAPS to provide more human and capital resources to be deployed to the province.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said over 400 people were displaced. Image: Eastern Cape Office of the Premier

Source: Facebook

What is happening in the province?

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 weather warning for the province and KwaZulu-Natal. Since 7 June, the province has experienced cold weather conditions, which resulted in snow and storms that caused flooding.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, warned motorists traveling in both provinces to avoid traveling unnecessarily because of the weather.

South Africans not impressed with Mabuyane

Netizens berated Mabuyane and accused him of being an incompetent leader.

Drumstick said:

"It's ironic for the Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, to point to the provincial disaster management team's lack of resources as the reason for slow emergency response when, as Premier, he bears direct responsibility for setting priorities and allocating budget."

Jumpman said:

"Mthatha people need to go to sleep at his place."

Lebewana asked:

"What did he do when he saw that there were no resources as a leader?"

Ke nna modisi said:

"This one takes the cup when it comes to uselessness.

Pienaar said:

"Imagine a premier saying, 'We've been saying we need resources.' Who does he Want them from?"

N2 was temporarily closed due to the snowy conditions

In another article, Briefly News wrote that the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal was temporarily closed due to the snowy conditions.

The province said that the road was congested due to the heavy snowfall, preventing cars from travelling smoothly. Drivers were advised to avoid travelling on the N2 Kokstad and other areas.

Source: Briefly News