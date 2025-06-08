The government prepared for weather-related incidents as the country is expected to experience in the coming week

The South African Weather Service recently predicted extreme weather conditions for most of the country, which began on 7 June 2025

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, called on motorists not to travel needlessly

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, pleaded with motorists to refrain from travelling unnecessarily in the areas that would be the most affected by the severe weather conditions that the South African Weather Service predicted for 7 to 10 June 2025.

COGTA prepares for weather conditions

According to eNCA, Hlabisa encouraged motorists travelling in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and the Eastern Cape to delay their trips.

"People must stay at home if it is not pressing to be on the road. When the road is closed, we are appealing for your cooperation. Take the detour, or if you're requested not to use the road, just respond," he said.

The minister said that the department has activated structures at a provincial and local government level in areas that would be the most affected. COGTA is also monitoring the Western Cape province, which experienced severe weather conditions.

Hlabisa said communities must be alert as snow is expected to fall in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and the Eastern Cape, which would be the most affected. He remarked that the department is monitoring areas in the low-lying areas.

"Evacuation plans are in place to ensure that these people are relocated to temporary places.

"But we are working on a long-term plan together with (the Department of) Human Settlements and (the National) Treasury that people in the areas that are not for human occupation should be persuaded to be reallocated land, but this must be done togeter with local municipalities and traditional leaders," he said.

Infrastructure at risk

Hlabisa said that the department learned the hard way that infrastructure should also be safeguarded against severe weather. He cited recent floods in Durban in March, which destroyed infrastructure. He said that part of the disaster was caused by the poor management of infrastructure and drainage systems.

The minister said the government must invest in more technology for resilience infrastructure. He said projects must resist disaster, so money should not be spent on the same project because they were weak.

The government has also partnered with NGOs to be on standby for communities that will be hard hit and will need humanitarian aid.

Eskom prepares for upcoming weather conditions

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom added 2,550MW of capacity to the grid in preparation for the upcoming cold weather spell in the country. Snow is expected to fall in most of South Africa, including KZN, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The utility said that it is working on ensuring that the electricity supply does not reach levels that would offset loadshedding. South Africans were not convinced.

