Monswamy Family Murder Suspects Abandon Bail Application During First Appearance Before Court
KWAZULU-NATAL – The three men arrested for the abduction and brutal murder of a Newark family have made their first appearance in court.
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The three suspects made their first appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, where they abandoned their bail application. The trio were arrested on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, a day after the brutal murders took place.
Seven members of the Monswamy family were held against their will at their home in Newark, robbed and then transported over two hours to Melmoth, where they were killed. One of the victims was also raped.
Suspects appear in court
On Tuesday, the suspects appeared in court, where they kept their heads down to avoid being photographed by the media. The suspects are 21, 26 and 28 years old, respectively.
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They face 17 charges, including kidnapping, robbery and premeditated murder. One of the suspects is also charged with rape. They will appear again in June 2026.
Police are also still searching for one other suspect, who remains on the run. Some of the suspects are reportedly well-known to the family.
KZN Premier wanted bail opposed
During the funeral of the seven family members, KZN Premier Thami Ntuli praised the swift action of the police and promised that all available resources were being deployed to apprehend the remaining individual.
“We will not rest until all those responsible are brought before the law,” he said.
He also noted that the Department of Community Safety approached the legal team to ensure that bail is opposed for the suspects. The Premier was in court as well when the men made their appearance.
Protests held outside the court
Hundreds of people gathered outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court ahead of the first appearance of the suspects, calling for no bail to be given to them. Many political parties were out in full force outside the court, as well as activists against Gender Based Violence (GBV).
Other stories of multiple family members being murdered
Briefly News reported on several horrific stories over the years where more than one member of a family was murdered.
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- In 2021, a Limpopo man confessed to killing seven members of his family on Christmas Day.
- A man from Mpumalanga was arrested in June 2023 for the murders of four family members.
- Four members of a KZN family were killed in a shooting in Port Shepstone on 1 January 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za