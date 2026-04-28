KWAZULU-NATAL – The three men arrested for the abduction and brutal murder of a Newark family have made their first appearance in court.

The three men, accused of murdering seven members of the Monswamy family, appeared in court. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

The three suspects made their first appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, where they abandoned their bail application. The trio were arrested on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, a day after the brutal murders took place.

Seven members of the Monswamy family were held against their will at their home in Newark, robbed and then transported over two hours to Melmoth, where they were killed. One of the victims was also raped.

Suspects appear in court

On Tuesday, the suspects appeared in court, where they kept their heads down to avoid being photographed by the media. The suspects are 21, 26 and 28 years old, respectively.

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They face 17 charges, including kidnapping, robbery and premeditated murder. One of the suspects is also charged with rape. They will appear again in June 2026.

Police are also still searching for one other suspect, who remains on the run. Some of the suspects are reportedly well-known to the family.

KZN Premier wanted bail opposed

During the funeral of the seven family members, KZN Premier Thami Ntuli praised the swift action of the police and promised that all available resources were being deployed to apprehend the remaining individual.

“We will not rest until all those responsible are brought before the law,” he said.

He also noted that the Department of Community Safety approached the legal team to ensure that bail is opposed for the suspects. The Premier was in court as well when the men made their appearance.

Protests held outside the court

Hundreds of people gathered outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court ahead of the first appearance of the suspects, calling for no bail to be given to them. Many political parties were out in full force outside the court, as well as activists against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Other stories of multiple family members being murdered

Briefly News reported on several horrific stories over the years where more than one member of a family was murdered.

Source: Briefly News