A 32-year-old man is facing serious charges for the murders of four of his family members

The man reportedly shot and killed three children and his 71-year-old grandmother

South Africans are shocked by the incident and wonder what could have possessed him to murder his family

MKHONDO - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has arrested a 32-year-old man for fatally shooting his family members.

The incident took place in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, 15 June, at around 6pm.

Mpumalanga man murders four family members

According to SABC News, the victims were between three and 71 years old. Four people were killed, and a fifth person, a 22-year-old woman, is in hospital fighting for her life.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli a family member who had left the home to buy food returned to a strange sight. The relative heard the radio blaring when he returned.

According to the SAPS website, he knocked on the door, and there was no answer. He then broke into the house and found the suspect carrying a firearm.

He then noticed the 71-year-old grandmother's lifeless body on the floor and the sister, who was severely injured. The three young children were found in separate bedrooms.

Mpumalanga man faces four counts of murder

Mdhluli says the police are investigating four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The suspect has been charged and is expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 June.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the family members' brutal killing and commended the police for swiftly arresting the suspect.

Mzansi wonder why a Mpumalanga man murdered his family

Micheal Khoza said:

"I can't say he is so heartless or judge him without getting a full story from him. You can't just wake up and killed everyone without a reason."

Khaya Singama wonders:

"I wonder what pushed him to do such a horrific crime."

Frankie Shava said:

"The family is cursed. How can someone think of killing the whole family?"

Mthobisi Cilo said:

"It is for that reason I do not want a gun in my house, if you own it and visit, leave it at home or do not come at all. If I visit you and you have one, I leave at a sign of a conflict."

