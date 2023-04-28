An alleged robber had been placed under arrest after robbing a man at Makhado Crossing Mall in Limpopo

The suspect stole the victim's money just as he was about to deposit the cash at the bank

The victim decided to fight and fired multiple shots at the perpetrator, who was arrested while seeking medical attention

MAKHADO - One man learnt the painful way that crime does not pay. A 33-year-old alleged armed robber met his match when he tried to rob his victim of money.

Armed robbery suspect arrested while seeking medical attention

Alleged armed robber in Makhado wounded by his victim

According to TimesLIVE, the victim went to Makhado Crossing Mall in Limpopo intending to deposit an undisclosed amount of money when his assailant ambushed him on Wednesday, 25 April.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba explained that the victim parked his car at the mall and started making his way to the bank when the alleged robber approached him.

The brazen criminal then went to the victim's car and started searching for more money.

Robbery victim in Makhado fights back

News24 reports that while the assailant was searching for more cash in the vehicle, the victim got a hold of his own licenced firearm and shot his perpetrator at close range.

The alleged robber fired back, and a shootout ensued at the mall. A nearby car was caught in the crossfire, but no one else was wounded except for the perpetrator.

The robber then fled in a white BMW. The incident was reported to the police, and the investigation immediately began.

Ledwaba explains that the team of investigators followed up on information that a man with multiple gunshot wounds was being treated at Bungeni Health Centre. The suspect was then arrested and placed under police guard.

The alleged armed robber is expected to appear at the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court as soon as he gets discharged.

South Africans weigh in on the bizarre robbery case in Makhado

@Kwena10467535 said:

"Good job. Citizens should be armed to defend themselves against criminals since the police can not be everywhere."

@RoxRonza said:

"Receiving medical care with whose tax money? Or maybe he has medical aid?"

@debbiepieterse said:

"Nah... No help for the criminal."

