Footage of a mother and child getting robbed by an armed man has left the people of Mzansi in shock

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the CCTV camera footage, showing the alarming crime, all for one cellphone

The people of Mzansi were saddened that a small child had to witness that and shocked at how the mom reacted

Seeing a small and innocent child get caught in an act of theft had hearts sinking. One mother and her young child got robbed by an armed man and a CCTV camera caught it all.

SA people were heartbroken after watching a video where a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint. Image: Twitter / @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

While crime is on the rise and things are only starting to get harder in Mzansi, seeing a child get in-between this mess is just heartbreaking.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared footage that showed a bakkie stop next to a mother and child who were walking on the street. A man jumps out of the car with a gun and takes the mothers phone, and then drives off.

Thank the Lord they were both unharmed!

“Theft of cellphone outside in Clare Estate Durban.”

The people of Mzansi express their shock and sadness

No child should ever have to witness crime. The poor kid had no idea what was going on and her mother panicked so badly that she left her behind. People were shocked!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@YoloDana_ said:

“They didn’t need guns to rob a cellphone off a mother and a kid! There’s a freaking child come on!”

@Nontobe35486153 said:

“That's how they stole my neighbour’s phone worse our street is so empty during the day that even screaming was going to be futile.”

@MrsLekhooaGS said:

“Not her forgetting the child behind her ”

@A_I_Mahlangu said:

“A whole bakkie and a gun for just a cellphone ♂️”

@TumiMmakgabo said:

