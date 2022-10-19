A 16-month-old child was trampled to death by a giraffe at a game park in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Wednesday

The mother was also injured by the giraffe, and she is currently in critical condition, said the police

South Africans online are sympathetic but insist that wild animals should be observed from afar

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A giraffe trampled a toddler to death and injured the mother at a KZN game park. Image: Pierre Yves Babelon

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - On Wednesday afternoon, a giraffe trampled a toddler to death at a game park and critically injured the mother in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Speaking to News 24, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the police spokesperson, said:

"The 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old child were at Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe when they were trampled by a giraffe. The child was taken to the nearest doctor's room where she died, and the mother was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. She is reported to be in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

Gwala mentioned that the police opened a docket of inquiry for the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The game park is situated in the Hluhluwe area and offers premium bush lodging. The Kuleni Game Park has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

South Africans online commented with their opinions on the unfortunate incident. Read some of the comments below:

@vojafakude mentioned

"Are you going to say that Giraffes should be banned in SA?

@MnzMpumelelo asked

"Why is the news trying to kill our tourism sector on purpose? Will you afford a job as a journalist when our economy goes to the trash as per your intention? My heartfelt sympathy for the family, but the frequency is odd now."

@lucky_thedon1_ tweeted:

"Ouf of curiosity what happens after something like this happens? Who is held accountable for the giraffe's act?"

@Ferns05135125 posted:

"Wild animals should be observed from a distance. Now I don't know how this happened and why, but seriously, this is their territory and should be respected."

@JustMe01208953 added:

"We go into their backyard and get upset if something happens."

@Molimola wrote:

"Got too close to a wild animal!"

Mom advocating pit bull ban after losing arm in attack has peeps discussing the dog: “I’m against the banning”

Briefly News recently reported that a mom advocated for a ban on pit bulls after losing her arm in an attack, and her call has brought a massive debate among South Africans.

News 24 covered the harrowing tale of Gwen Vokes, who lost her arm in a pitbull attack in 2020. The horrific incident changed her life forever because she had to quit her job, which required two-handed effort.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News