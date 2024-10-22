An alleged side chick and her boo thang went viral on social media after leaving peeps cracking up in laughter

In the video, the hun can be seen vlogging, and she went on to showcase her man, who was not happy being shown on camera

The pair began fighting over the phone, and the clip gained massive traction on the video platform

A man flipped out after his side chick filmed him on a date in a TikTok video. Image: Rawpixel and Maskot

A woman may have just embroiled a man in hot water over her antics, which she displayed in a TikTok video making rounds online.

Man flips out after being filmed on date by his side chick

In the video shared by @abbenabronyan on TikTok, the alleged side chick showcased her gorgeous black dress as she sat in the front while her man drove. The stunner revealed to her viewers that they were on their way shopping at the mall.

"Hi guys, how are you guys doing? As you can see, I'm looking very demure, very mindful, so guys, come with me and my baby to the shopping mall," she said in the video.

The side pieces went on to showcase her boo thang, to which he was startled and questioned the lady if it was a video which she was taking. The woman responded by saying "yes," and the guy was so ruffled up that he grabbed the phone while saying the following to the hun:

"Delete it, delete it, you want to destroy my lovely marriage, do you want to destroy my marriage, delete it, I will break this phone oh."

The video had tongues wagging and became a hit on TikTok, causing a massive buzz among social media users.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens are in shock

The online community was stunned as they reacted to the footage, with many dragging the gent for his actions.

Esti said:

"Lovely marriage."

Yasmine wrote:

"She lied."

Szzie expressed:

"The disrespect I hate."

Lisa commented:

"And she didn't delete the video."

User said:

"Every time I watch the video, I die of laughter."

