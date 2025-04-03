A South African lady shared a different side of Mzansi’s favourite fast-food restaurant on TikTok

The young woman posted a video of herself going to work as a corporate hun working for McDonald’s

Social media users were amazed to see the more serious side of the restaurant and shared their thoughts online

A young South African lady amazed many by sharing a glimpse of her corporate job at McDonald’s.

Mzansi was amazed to learn about the other side of McDonald's.



The woman revealed the other side of the restaurant as a corporate hun who doesn’t get to work in the kitchen.

Woman shares other side of McDonald’s

A young South African lady from Johannesburg amazed many people by vlogging a day in her life. She documented one of her office days as a corporate hun working for McDonald’s.

Instead of working the fryer or the oven, the young employee gets to do all the behind-the-scenes work to keep the restaurant relevant. The building she works in is called the Hamburger University, which cracked South Africans up.

The space looks like a great workplace, with beautiful infrastructure and a stunning outdoor area. There’s also a large McDonald’s logo at the office, and the workers are served McDonald’s coffee.

People were aware that the fast-food restaurant had a behind-the-scenes network, but because they never saw it, it was a shock to witness the operations. The hun shared her office space while vlogging her day as a corporate hun.

Mzansi was impressed by the young lady’s lifestyle after seeing the BMW she drove. In the comments, the lady revealed that she was an auditor after many questioned her job in the comments:

“I don’t have any say in which companies my firm audits. I promise it’s just work.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi lady shares glimpse of her day

The South African lady was excited to share a part of her life with her social media friends, who were stunned by her workplace:

One hun wowed SA after sharing a vlog of her job.



@Mpho alerted the employee:

“There’s a shortage of chilli cheese fries. Please fix it!”

@DIVA 🇨🇩❤️😍 complained about the prices:

“It’s too expensive now.”

@Fundi made sure to point out his concerns:

“The ice cream machine, my dear.”

@keitu 🫶🏼 begged:

“Please bring back the old McFlurry spoons.”

@slindokuhlenyawuza asked the lady:

“Question, the large meals at McDonald’s? Are the burgers supposed to be the same size as the regular ones?”

@n 🪿 was floored by the office:

“Hamburger University is dusting me.”

