Fast-food restaurants have devised new ways to entice their customers to stay loyal to them.

McDonald's has found a smart way to market its food, keep loyal customers, and find new ones with a cool special.

McDonald's free food on Tuesdays

South Africans were excited to learn about McDonald's new fantastic special: customers can walk away with free meals. Like any other offer, one must pay before being rewarded.

One only gets the free food by ordering via the McDonald's app and receives a free meal after paying for their initial order. It is a buy one get one free special.

"Me enjoying McDonald's Tuesday free meals while everyone thinks I'm lying."

Mzansi reacts to MacDonald’s free meals

Social media were excited by the special and shared their thoughts:

@Andile_Comfort wrote:

"We can't teach you everything, guys. Download the MacDonald's app. Every Tuesday, there is a buy one, get one free special."

@keeks clarified:

"So basically, you need to have the McDonald's app. This is how it goes. You need to buy one meal to get the other one free."

@Kp highlighted:

"I checked it. It's every Tuesday they have this special. It's for the Chicken Folder, Hamburger and sundae."

@Lindiwe Mcunu:

"I just bought two large chilli cheese fries and two Mc Chicken Burgers for R80."

@Malebza2013 promised:

"I'm downloading the app now. Next week, Tuesday, it will be me there."

@Shamaila shared a bargain:

"I spent R100 on two foldovers and two big chilli cheese fries."

@precious💕356 explained:

"It's buy one get one free on selected items."

@Bev.04 revealed:

"Tuesdays are my favourite at McDonald's."

@Naledi🎀.shared:

"We went and had it today; it's worth it."

@He loves jesus❤️💫confirmed:

"I also got notified about it."

