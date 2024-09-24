A lady on TikTok aimed for one of Shein’s biggest sales and scored a wig unit for only R13

Mzansi baddies could not believe the lady’s claims until she broke down how her total cane to her said amount

Social media users expressed their shock in the comments and asked for help to score big at low prices

A South African woman scored a stunning wig unit for only R13 from Shein. Mzansi baddies thought the lady’s claims were too good to be true until she explained how she got her bargain.

A Mzansi lady plugged SA baddies with her R13 Shein wig. Image: @patience_mannett

Source: TikTok

The hun plugged the girlies with a step-by-step guide to scoring big while paying less for gorgeous, quality hair.

Mzansi rocked by lady buying Shein wig for R13

A South African baddie rocked Mzansi when she claimed to have bought a stunning wig for R13 from Shein's massive sale. Patience Manett had to explain her claims before SA believed her.

Manett shared that one has to use their Shein app and go straight to the 9 am store. After finding the store, you must scroll down to the endless hair options under the 'buy one get one free' sale.

After selecting your hair, move to your cart to proceed to check out. Your fees will be rounded off with a voucher included. The order also comes with a free hair care gift that you choose before confirming the order.

Patients hair was in good condition as she modelled it for her TikTok followers to see. The lady shared the clip with the caption:

“Don’t walk, run to Shein.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s R13 Shein wig

Social media users were rocked by a lady’s super affordable wig and commented:

@chantiimooi🍑 requested a step-by-step guide:

"May we have a detailed explanation. Wig code, customs, and the other things that came with it."

@Anita Muntuza sprinted to download the app:

"Going to download Shein 🏃‍♀️."

@summergin broke the steps down:

"Basically, order from the 9 am hair store, add two wigs to your cart, and you’ll find the cheapest one free because it is around 13 rand; then I updated the length and went for 28 inches on the cheapest one."

@B🎀 explained:

"This special is like Clicks' buy one and get the cheapest one free. So basically, the cheapest one isn’t free but has a lower price, ranging from R1 to R20. She has the cheapest for R13."

@@AndyMaGodide pleased:

"Please show us the steps on how you bought it."

@Jenny🫦 did not waste any time:

"It’s in my cart with another gorgeous one."

South African woman shows off wig she ordered vs what she got from Shein

Briefly News also reported that a babe unveiled her wig from the popular online store Shein, which left her quite impressed. She showed off how she styled her hair, leaving social media users swooning over her purchase.

People flooded the hun's post as they gushed over the wig, while some thanked her for the plug.

