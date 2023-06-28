A woman showed people exactly how she does the monthly shopping for her little one, who is still growing

The TikTok creator made a vlog of herself packing away all the purchases, and it attracted lots of attention on the app

Online users could not help but speculate that the woman must have spent a pretty penny on all the supplies

One mother gave people a close look into her baby supplies. The lady documented everything she bought for feeding and taking of her child.

A TikTok video showed what one mother got after spending R3k for her son's monthly groceries.

Source: TikTok

The video of the hectic grocery restocks got over 3 000 likes. Many took the time to comment as they were curious about her shopping.

Woman's shopping for child has people fascinated by TikTok video

@sheis_mellow showed people what she does as a doting mother of a one-year-old. The lady told people she spent R 3000 on groceries which included yoghurt, purity and other baby essentials. Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds attentive mother of details grocery haul

People love to see how others approach parenting. People had questions about her shopping while some admitted that they love to see how well organised the woman was for her kid.

Nomaziyana wrote:

"Adding a few things to my son's grocery list"

user3014379254893 commented:

"The expensiveness of this....not forgetting formula and diapers and the 2 older kids who has to also get lunchbox sttuff,+ sculfees and transport."

Tshiremoleko added:

"Hey can you adopt me. I wanna be your son too."

@Zolekanok'phiwa marvelled:

"Planned kids."

HeyKedoo asked:

"How old is he, I don't know what to buy my 10 months food , because, I don't know which ones."

Answer the creator replied:

"He is one year, I also struggled, I’m just now introducing new things."

