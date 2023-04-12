The price of baby formula has people in total shock, and one guy, in particular, couldn’t believe his eyes

TikTok user @philainer shared a video showing what a tin of formula costs and his reaction when seeing it

Mzansi peeps let the man know that this is one of the reasons they are staying child-free

The price of formula for babies is out of control! One man had to check himself after seeing what a tin of formula cost. His reaction ended people on TikTok.

You’d think that being able to feed your baby would be classified as a basic need, but it is not. Baby formula is one of the most expensive parts of having a baby, and the price just keeps rising.

TikTok video shows man tripping over price of formula

TikTok user @philainer shared a video of himself trying to digest the price of baby formula. Some people’s entire groceries for a whole week to feed a family of four is R500, but one tin of formula is R450?! The man was shook!

Take a look:

Mzansi people laugh at man’s disbelief while cringing at the price themselves

Yusss, that stuff can be traded on the stock market the cost per gram is so high! People took to the comment section to share their disbelief and have a good laugh at the man’s reaction.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Khosi_twala said:

“Did I not die, weee ngeke.”

@Leshego Mogowe said:

“Pregnancy can miss me.”

@mango said:

“And people are having babies daily like it's a trend.”

@Lance Lano said:

“Joh, I thought it was going to be 149.99.”

@Nobody said:

“And that's two tins a month!! One only lasts two weeks.”

