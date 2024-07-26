An overseas man captivated South African women with his smooth moves in a viral TikTok video where he took on the Mnike dance challenge.

His performance, dancing to the popular track "Mnike," garnered thousands of likes and overwhelmingly positive reactions from South African viewers.

The Mnike dance challenge has highlighted the global reach of South African music and culture, bridging cultural gaps through social media

This gent impressed SA women with his Mnike dance moves, receiving thousands of likes and highlighting the global appeal of SA music. Images: jasonvarghese_ and @jasonxvarghese/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video posted on TikTok by user @Jay, an overseas man has taken on the Mnike dance challenge, captivating South African women with his smooth moves and charm.

The video, which garnered thousands of likes and comments, showcases Jay effortlessly dancing to the popular South African track "Mnike," leaving many viewers impressed and obsessed.

See the video on TikTok below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ladies thirst over the man

The reaction from South African women has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their admiration and excitement in the comments.

@melissajaymoodley summed up the sentiment perfectly:

"Not us South African women all thinking, where have you been all our lives! Damn, this is fire 🔥🔥🔥"

@LaurenJ Her's comment resonated with many others, who echoed her sentiments and added their enthusiastic responses:

"🦋 South Africa approves and welcomes you 😌😌🙌"

@Chandrika Naicker jokingly said:

"Not my South African heart beating extra loud 😌🥰❤️"

@Aarefah Khan also noted:

"Ayyeeee South Africa 🔥🔥"

@Rose: 👑🌹noted:

"🔥😍 thought you were South African...even better that you're not 😍 S.A welcomes you 😉"

@user68169545566133 gushed over Jay:

"So cute 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Mnike dance challenge has brought many together

The Mnike dance challenge has been trending on TikTok for a while, but Jay's video stands out for its blend of international flair and genuine appreciation for South African culture.

His performance highlights the global reach of South African music and dance and showcases how social media can bridge cultural gaps and bring people together.

Nigerian artists Lojay and Shallipopi join 'Mnike' remix, fans disappointed

Breifly News reported that Amapiano artist Tyler ICU released a remix of Mnike featuring two Nigerian artists, Lojay and Shallipopi.

The star announced that the remix would be released after Rihanna had recently endorsed it.

Netizens do not feel the song, and many are disappointed by it, saying it was fine and did not need a retouch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News