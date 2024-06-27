Amapiano artist Tyler ICU released Mnike remix, and it features two Nigerian artists, Lojay and Shallipopi

The star previously announced that the remix is on the way after Rihanna endorsed it recently

Netizens are not feeling the song, and many are disappointed by it, saying the song was fine and did not need a retouch

The Mnike remix is finally here, but Mzansi is not feeling it. Tyler ICU shared the official poster for the song, and the immediate response was negative.

Nigerian artists Lojay and Shallipopi joined the 'Mnike' remix. Image: @lojaymusic, @tylericu

Source: Instagram

Which Nigerian artists are featured on Mnike remix

Amapiano star Tyler ICU has released Mnike remix with the addition of two Nigerian artists, Lojay and Shallipopi. Also on the song are Tumelo ZA, Ceek RSA, Tyrone Dee and Nandipha808.

Following a huge endorsement from American Pop star Rihanna, Tyler ICU was motivated to release the remix to his hit song.

"We love you @badgalriri Remix dropping soon."

Why Tyler ICU decided to remix his song

Tyler ICU previously spoke to Briefly News, and he explained why he decided to remix one of Mzansi's most popular Amapiano songs.

"The Mnike remix it’s to tap into the international cause. As much as people love our songs, they don’t understand the lyrics So, this remix incorporates both the English n the African markets. If she was keen, without a doubt, I would definitely be recording her myself."

How fans feel about Mnike Remix

ndo_kamtshali said:

"Ahh maan. You guys had to spoil a classic record. Piano to the world, I guess."

babaketsi said:

"No thank you. Tanzanian artists deserve support from you guys especially Diamond Platnumz he's really pushing the genre!!

kapilima_9 complained:

"You have ruined a good song."

downtoearthdre sighed:

"You're ruining it."

laraete said:

"That song doesn't need no remix. The whole vibe will be killed."

Violinist adds his flavour to Mnike, stuns TikTok users

In a previous report from Briefly News, a talented violinist added his own unique twist to the hit song Mnike, stunning many TikTok users.

Netizens on his TikTok handle, @demaviolinist, said it is of excellent quality; even Bridgerton could use it as their soundtrack in the comment section.

