Rihanna had many South Africans delighted when she was at an event enjoying some amapiano music

In a video, Rihanna looked like she was having a blast when a familiar amapiano song in isiZulu came on

South African netizens flooded the comment section in the video of Rihanna as they were entertained by the US pop star

Rihanna got South Africans' attention in a TikTok video. The clip of the American singer-turned-business mogul enjoying a Tyler ICU hit went viral.

Rihanna was happy when 'Mnike' started playing in a TikTok video and SA applauded.

Briefly News reported that Rihanna stated that her favourite song is Mnike. A recent video of Rihanna dancing to the bank left, and many people were delighted.

Rihanna grooves to amapiano

In a video shared on tiktok by @trndza, Rihanna was in a crowd, and Mnike was playing. Rihanna enjoyed the song as she took a video selfie singing and swaying to the music. Watch the video below:

Rihanna fans in SA delighted

Many people were touched by the video of Rihanna. Netizens wrote that she looked amazing, and they were impressed she knew the lyrics.

Anela commented:

"The fact that few months back, she said her favourite song is Mnike."

NO Tha Ndo wrote:

"She's even singing."

Tyla's Hubby exclaimed:

"She knows the lyrics."

ChantelSnyman said:

"Never thought I’d see Rihanna speak Zulu for real."

Boity was delighted:

"She knows the lyrics so give us an M-Nikey remix feat Riri hle."

mafu Ngongoma begged:

"Release an album and come to South Africa wena."

Netizens hyped as Wiz Khalifa jams to amapiano hit song

Briefly News previously reported that Wiz Khalifa can't shake off the Amapiano bug. The Black and Yellow hitmaker shared a video on his social media pages jamming to DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's hit song, Banyana. Fans are beaming with pride at how much Amapiano has grown.

Looks like American stars are finally catching on to the infectious tunes of Amapiano. Previously, Rihanna revealed that Tyler ICU's hit single, Mnike, is not only one of her favourite songs but claimed that it was 2023's song of the year.

Now, another one of Tyler's smash hits caught the attention of another celeb, none other than Wiz Khalifa.

