A lady recorded a TikTok video of the moment when she was trying to break up with her Zulu boyfriend

Online users were invested as they got to witness how stubborn the man was when she voiced her wishes

Netizens were worried as they thought that the man sounded like he was potentially dangerous, while others were charmed

A woman was filmed when she decided to break up with her boyfriend. Many people were interested in hearing how the Zulu man would react.

A TikTok video of a Zulu man refusing his girlfriend's break-up left peeps concerned about her wellbeing. Image: TikTok / @dimpho_boroko / Getty Images / Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: UGC

The video of the woman with her boyfriend got thousands of likes. Peeps commented, and many expressed their concern, thinking the TikTok post was a red flag.

Man refuses break up in TikTok video

In a TikTok video posted by @dimpho_boroko, a woman was recording when she told her boyfriend she wanted to break up. In the video, the man she pointed out was Zulu, flat out refused to accept that they would break up.

Watch the video below:

SA worried about woman with Zulu bf

Many people commented that they were worried whether the woman was okay after trying to break up. Some thought the Zulu man was cute, but others thought his attitude was a cause of concern. Watch a clip of her update:

Bongiwe Mndebele asked:

"Awumsabi?"

jacobs_lindokuhle was scared:

"Uhm ? This is concerning, guys."

Qwathikazi exclaimed:

His calmness scares me!"

Thuli disagreed:

"I’m so weak, I would’ve been in deep cuddles after this."

Dominic Zaca - Gay Thanos added:

"Protection order, fast! For your safety!"

La Ti said:

"The flags are turning maroon at this point."

Sye Mdluli argued:

"If she opened the door shuti she feels safe guys."

Zulu man books out stadium for a romantic proposal

Briefly News previously reported that one man pulled off an unforgettable proposal at a sports stadium. He booked the entire venue to create a magical setting for popping the question.

The proposal scene was straight out of a fairytale, complete with live performers serenading the couple, a beautiful dinner table, and rose petals on the ground.

The footage was posted on TikTok by @georgina91189. Thousands of viewers were stunned by the attention to detail and the sheer extravagance of the setup.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News