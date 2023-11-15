A South African woman, @yenkosii.m, shared a TikTok video of how her attentive and caring boyfriend treats her

She shares how her boyfriend, Sam, goes out of his way to include and take care of her, especially when it comes to the things that matter most to her

Many female netizens were in awe of the woman's post and how she seemingly got everything she asked for from Sam

A woman showed how her boyfriend treats her with love and spoils. Image: @yenkosii.m

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman had netizens gushing after sharing a TikTok post of how her attentive man treats her with love and care.

A post shared by @yenkosii.m shows how her partner goes out of his way to include and take care of her, especially regarding the things that matter most to her.

@yenkosii.m shares how, despite having been told all the things she doesn't deserve in a relationship, her man, Sam, accompanies her to run errands, wears matching Crocs with her, makes fun TikTok videos with her, takes random pictures of her, sends her money, cooks for her and spoils her.

The good sis won when it comes to having a loving boyfriend. Click here to view the TikTok post.

SA swoons at woman's cute relationship

Women are more attracted to men who are mindful, present, attentive, and nonjudgmental, according to Business Insider.

Many female netizens were in awe of the woman's post and how she seemingly got everything she asked for from Sam. Others shared how they, too, longed for a partner as attentive and caring as Sam.

Paballo "Ironwoman" Kgware said:

“'Ngoba ngiyakuthanda' ❤️."

Amzah replied:

"This is cute ... Niyasifilisa ukuthi siyifenisha kulomhlaba."

Anele Nxumalo commented:

"Sanithandi ."

Vee responded:

"Umuntu ngabe wazi fela nge COVID njhe."

molebogeng251 commented:

"'Ngoba ngiyakuthanda ❤️❤️."

Angie Nyathikazi replied:

"Inkosi ayiphi ngokufana but seyingaze isincishe abo Sam bethu❤️."

Source: Briefly News