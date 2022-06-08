A woman shared how her partner made a decision on their first date that he was going to love her and be with her

According to @lekwetse_lulu , he didn’t wait for feelings but made the conscious decision to love her

, She said that he has taught her about intentional love and South African users shared their responses to her post

A lovestruck babe took to social media to share how her bae was intentional about pursuing and loving her from the moment they met.

@lekwetse_lulu shared a bit about her relationship on a Twitter thread and revealed that her boyfriend always tells her that he made a decision on their first date that he was going to love her and be with her before he even had deep feelings for her.

A woman shared how intentional her bae was about loving her. Image: @lekwetse_lulu/Twitter

"He wanted to love and I never used to understand until I learned about conscious intentional love. He didn’t wait for feelings. He just met me and thought I was a great person who he is just going to love and I’m definitely grateful for having a chance to experience this kind of love ❤️” she wrote.

@lekwetse_lulu also disclosed that she met her man at a tavern when she went to one for the first time with a friend.

The Twitter post has gained over 59K likes as well as many comments from South African users who shared sweet messages as well as their personal views on love.

@chuma_pheme said:

“That's how I felt the first day I met my woman. Lol, I remember her saying "I'm not there yet" then I told her we will be using my love for now.”

@majorleague1313 wrote:

“Planning to love someone beforehand is a commitment but not an emotion & that’s where the problem lies it's not love, the second he meets the love of his life it's a wrap!”

@FurtiveThyme commented:

“Love is never about the feeling bro... As a man, you chose to love not to fall in love that's a women's thing. To us men loving a person is a conscious decision we take ourselves based on what we see or how the person is especially with people. It's about the heart.”

@DimakatsoS05 responded:

“This is precious . That's what am also doing, if I see in the beginning the guy is acting right, I tell myself I am going to be intentional about loving him, that's if he shows that he loves me 1st.”

