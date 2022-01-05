What really happened to Anwar Zayden? Everything you need to know

Anwar Zayden, popularly known as Miami’s Wildman, was a popular internet sensation and a hero for many. He lived his life to the fullest, partying and hanging out with the wealthy and famous in the USA. Sadly, his sudden demise left many devastated. What could have possibly led to his death? Here is all you need to know about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Anwar Zayden is an American art enthusiast. Photo: @legendofanwar

Source: Instagram

Zayden was a horse lover and an art enthusiast. In 2012, he made a dramatic entrance at Thomas Kramer’s 50th birthday party riding in a horse. He always stole the show wherever he went. Other famous people he hung out with include Sylvester Stallion, Donald Trump, Wills Smith, Al Pacino, and George Bush, among others. Here is Anwar Zayden’s biography for more details about his life.

Profile summary

Real name: Anwar Zayden

Anwar Zayden Nickname: Miami’s Wildman, Miami’s Most Legendary Playboy

Miami’s Wildman, Miami’s Most Legendary Playboy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8th October 1961

8th October 1961 Date of death: 19th May 2020

19th May 2020 Age at death: 58 years old

58 years old Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: South Beach, Florida, United States

South Beach, Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 187

187 Weight in kilograms: 85

85 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Alfredo

Alfredo Mother: Graciella

Graciella Siblings: 5

5 Girlfriend: Anna Volotchko

Anna Volotchko Profession: Art dealer, horse/bull rider, businessman, actor

Art dealer, horse/bull rider, businessman, actor Net worth: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Anwar Zayden’s Instagram fanpage: @legendofanwar

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Anwar Zayden's background

Zayden's father worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Photo: @legendofanwar

Source: Instagram

What is Anwar Zayden's origin? He was born in South Beach, Florida, United States. His parents are originally from Lebanon. They fled the country in the late 1950s during the pre-Fidel Castro era. Eventually, they settled in Miami.

His father, Alfredo, formerly ran an import and export business that failed when his store was burnt down in his home country. Later, when he settled in the US, he landed another opportunity working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). On the other hand, his mother came from a prominent family; her father was a construction magnate.

Due to the nature of Anwar father’s new profession, they moved from one place to another during her childhood. Some of the places they lived include Lebanon, Venezuela, Spain, Puerto Rico, and Barcelona.

Anwar Zayden's family

He came from a big family of five siblings – four sisters and one brother. According to an interview shared by Miami New Times, Zayden said,

I grew up with four sisters, bro. I stayed up waiting for them to come home from their dates.

According to another post shared on his Instagram account, his father is dead. However, his mother is alive.

Anwar Zayden's age

The internet phenomenon was 58 years old by the time of his death. He was born on 8th October 1961 and succumbed on 19th May 2020.

Anwar Zayden's career

Make-A-Wish CEO Norm Wedderburn, guest and Anwar Zayden attend the 15th Annual Inter-Continental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball on November 7, 2009, in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

The late Anwar was born a businessman. While in high school, he sold Playboy magazine copies to his peers at school. He had a photocopying machine at home for making the copies. Young Anwar Zayden returned to Miami when he was 18 years old. He also tried different business ventures there before becoming successful and famous.

Formerly, he was a bull rider in rodeos. He earned an impressive income from the sport, starring a small frames store in Miami. Later, he participated in two ad campaigns that plummeted him further into the limelight. In 1984, he was featured in the famous Mr Love 94 TV commercial.

He also participated in an ad campaign for Calvin Klein. Consequently, he became famous and earned enough cash to expand his art business, Art Express. Additionally, more opportunities came knocking on his door.

In 1986, he landed an acting role in Miami Vice, a crime drama television series. He starred as Mendez, a Bolivian drug dealer. In 1988, he also appeared as Alfredo Morega in an episode titled Badge of Dishonor. Anwar Zayden's Miami Vice's role also made him more famous.

Anwar Zayden's worth

At the time of his death, his alleged net worth was $1.3 million. He earned money through his art business, bull riding, and acting.

Who was Anwar Zayden's wife?

He did not have a wife or children. However, he was the ladies favourite man. In his life, he was in two known relationships. Initially, he dated Yolanda Hadid Foster, his first love. They were together for around seven years. Later, he got into a relationship with Anna Volotchko.

Anwar Zayden's height and weight

Anwar Zayden was a friend of Will Smith. Photo: @legendofanwar

Source: Instagram

He was reportedly 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight was about 187 pounds or 85kg.

What happened to Anwar Zayden?

Is Anwar Zayden dead? Unfortunately, yes. He passed away on 19th May 2020. The family is yet to reveal the cause of his sudden demise. Even so, there have been speculations about his death. Some allege that he suffered from pulmonary embolism. He had previously broken his leg and suffered severe injuries.

Anwar Zayden was a favourite for many people who loved his work and way of life. However, his sudden death brought great pain and agony to his family, friends, and fans. Professionally, he was an art dealer, actor, and businessman.

READ ALSO: What happened to Adele's son Angelo Adkins? Latest news and bio

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, published an article about Angelo Adkins. He is the son of English pop music star Adele. The celebrity kid was born on 19th October 2012 in the United Kingdom.

Angelo Adkins’ parents divorced in March 2021. Please read the post to learn more interesting facts about him and his parents.

Source: Briefly News