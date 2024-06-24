Who is Anuel AA's new girlfriend, Laury Saavedra? Inside his love life
Anuel AA is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and rapper. He made his rapping debut at 14 and is best known for interpolating popular hits during his youth. But unlike his musical career, Anuel has experienced many ups and downs in his love life. He continues searching for love despite calling for an engagement and being divorced once. So, who is AA's new girlfriend?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Anuel AA's profile summary
- Who is Anuel AA's new girlfriend?
- Anuel AA's relationship history
- Anuel AA’s career
- FAQs
After saying goodbye to his marriage with rapper Yailín La Más Viral, Anuel has found a new flame. While neither the Me Gusta hitmaker nor his new partner has officially confirmed their relationship, they have left breadcrumbs all over social media. And as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Discover exciting facts about Anuel's newfound love.
Anuel AA's profile summary
|Full name
|Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago
|Famous as
|Anuel AA
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|26 November 1992
|Age
|31 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Birthplace
|Carolina, Puerto Rico
|Current residence
|Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA
|Nationality
|Puerto Rican
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5’6’’ (168 cm)
|Weight
|69 kg (152 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Dating
|Partner
|Laury Saavedra
|Children
|3
|Parents
|José Gazmey and Nilda Santiago
|Siblings
|2
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, rapper
|Years active
|2011-present
|Net worth
|$20 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookTikTokX (Twitter)
Who is Anuel AA's new girlfriend?
In July 2023, Emmanuel made his relationship with Laury Saavedra Instagram official. Saavedra is a Venezuelan fashion model and social media personality whose Instagram boasts 118k followers as of 24 June 2024.
From romantic dinner dates, cosy moments, and even a trip to Disneyland with the rapper’s son, the couple seems to have made many memories of their short time together.
Laury Saavedra's birthday
On 23 December 2023, Laury posted a video with the caption: 'Feliz cumpleaños para mi' translated in English means: 'Happy Birthday to me.' Followers reacted to the video by commenting:
Feliz cumpleeee mi amor que la pases súper bien. (Happy birthday my love, have a great time.) @esteradrianat
Anuel AA's relationship history
Gazmey has seen the good, bad and ugly in his romantic life. He has been in several high-profile relationships, most of which have had messy endings. Below are some of the women the hip-hop star has previously dated:
Astrid Cuevas
According to his IMDb profile, Santiago married internet sensation Astrid Cuevas in 2010 and welcomed their son, Pablo Anuel, on 28 June 2012. However, they divorced in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.
Karol G
The rapper met Colombian singer Karol G in August 2018 on the music video set for the song Culpables a month after he was released from prison.
The pair confirmed their relationship in January 2019. Karol G arrived at the Billboard Latin Music Awards three months later wearing an engagement ring.
In March 2021, various tabloids reported that the couple ended their relationship after two years of dating. As documented by Distractify, Anuel explained the reason for their split via Instagram, saying:
Some days, I need love, while others, I feel like I do not need anything from anybody. Some days, I feel like I want to save the world, while others, I want to see it ache. Some say I feel dead, and in others, I survive. That is why I am leaving. Goodbye.
Melissa Vallecilla
Although details about Anuel AA and Melissa Vallecilla remain scant, the duo share a daughter, Gianella S. Gazmey (born on 13 June 2022). According to Yahoo! Melissa, a Columbian model, notified Emmanuel of her pregnancy during a party hosted by Drake in 2021.
Yailin La Más Viral
Dominican singer and rapper Yailin La Más Viral and Santiao confirmed their relationship via a social media post in January 2022. Later in June, the duo exchanged nuptials.
Nonetheless, they announced their separation in February 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Cattleya, a month later.
Per PEOPLE, the rapper revealed how the birth of Cattleya helped him come to terms with the kind of dad he had been to Gianella during a 2023 interview on Molusco TV.
When I saw Cattleya, I was like, what am I doing? I need to fix this situation. It is not like I did not want to see Gianella; so much was happening.
Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral’s relationship had a nasty ending as she accused him of physically abusing her while she was pregnant.
Anuel AA’s career
Santiago debuted in 2011 and was later signed to Rick Ross’ label, Maybach Music Group. Below are some of his most famous songs with the amount of YouTube views at the time of writing:
- Ella Quiere Beber (2018) 592 million views
- Secreto (2019) 1.4 billion views
- Keii (2020) 242 million views
- Mercedes Tintia (2022) 113 million views
What is Anuel AA’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gazmey's estimated net worth is $20 million. He amassed this wealth from his successful 13-year-old musical career.
FAQs
Due to Emmanuel’s professional success and popularity, fans are always interested in his personal life. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the music icon;
Who is Anuel AA dating?
The Adicto hitmaker is currently dating model Laury Saavedra. The couple regularly posts their romantic moments on their social media platforms.
Who is Anuel AA's ex-girlfriend?
The hip-hop star has dated several women, including Yailin La Más, Melissa Vallecilla, Karol G and Astrid Cuevas.
How did Anuel meet Yailin?
Anuel AA met his ex-girlfriend, Viral, after they slid into each other’s DMs. They dated for about a year before calling it quits.
How many kids does Anuel have?
Santiago has three children: a son, Pablo, with Astrid; a daughter, Gianella, with Melissa; and Cattleya, with Yailin.
How many years was Anuel locked up for?
On 3 April 2016, Emmanuel was arrested and detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo for illegal gun possession. Later, he signed a plea deal, accepting a 30-month prison sentence.
Anuel AA's new girlfriend, Laury Saavedra, is a Venezuelan fashion model who regularly posts romantic moments on her Instagram. The duo was romantically linked in 2023, and despite not commenting on their relationship, it appears to be growing strong.
READ ALSO: Ally Lotti's new boyfriend: Who is Carter Jamison and how they fell in love
Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Ally Lotti's love life. The internet sensation was previously linked to rapper Juice Wrld, who tragically passed away from a drug intoxication.
Lotti's relationship with her new boyfriend, digital marketing expert Carter Jamison, garnered attention mainly because he is 10 years younger than her. Check the article for more about Ally Lotti's new boyfriend.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.