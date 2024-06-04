Top 11 best New York rappers ever: NYC's rap legends and rising stars

New York’s rap scene boasts a wide array of voices instrumental to the genre’s evolution and dominance throughout the decades. These legends have cemented their places in hip-hop history, and their contributions are undeniable. Discover some of the best New York rappers recently gaining significant traction with viral hits and captivating performances.

Top 11 best New York rappers

New York City has been a pivotal hub in hip-hop, nurturing talents and significantly shaping the genre. Rappers from New York City are highly recognised for the best hip-hop music worldwide. They have become favourites to many due to their incredible voices and lyrics, which are relatable to their fans.

Here are some of the best New York rappers of all time, each with their unique contributions to hip-hop.

Name Age (as of 2024) Place of birth Cardi B 31 Washington Heights, New York, United States Nicki Minaj 41 Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Young M.A 32 Brooklyn, New York, United States Lil Tjay 23 The Bronx, New York, USA 50 Cent 48 Queens, New York, USA Jay Z 54 Brooklyn, New York, United States French Montana 39 Casablanca, Morocco A$AP Rocky 35 Harlem, New York, United States Nas 50 Crown Heights, New York, United States Ice Spice 24 The Bronx, New York, USA Lil Teca 21 Queens, New York, US

1. Cardi B

Cardi B at The London West Hollywood on 12 April 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Date of birth : 11 October 1992

: 11 October 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Washington Heights, New York, United States

: Washington Heights, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, popularly known as Cardi B is one of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation. Cardi B first came into the spotlight through Vine and Instagram. She is best known for her singles, such as Bodak Yellow and Foreva.

Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and would later win Cardi the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She is the only female rapper to achieve multiple RIAA diamond-certified songs.

2. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 9 July 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name : Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth : 8 December 1982

: 8 December 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok,

Minaj is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 100 million records sold. She is famous for her musical versatility, animated rap flow, and alter egos. Nicki gained immense popularity after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009.

Nick's notable songs include Super Bass, Anaconda, and Starships. Her debut album, Pink Friday (2010), topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. She is often referred to as the ‘Queen of Rap.’

3. Young M.A

Rapper Young M.A at SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation at SIRIUS XM Studio on 20 November 2019 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Full name : Katorah Kasanova Marrero

: Katorah Kasanova Marrero Date of birth : 3 April 1992

: 3 April 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, , TikTok

Young M.A. is one of the best female New York rappers best known for her songs OOOUUU, Sober Thoughts, and PettyWap. Her debut album, Herstory in the Making, released on 27 September 2019, peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200.

Young M.A often raps about major topics such as violence, women, wealth, and acquisitions. She has collaborated with influential artists such as Uncle Murda and Young Thug.

4. Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay performs on day 3 of Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue on 27 August 2023 in Reading, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Full name : Tione Jayden Merritt

: Tione Jayden Merritt Date of birth : 30 April 2001

: 30 April 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), , TikTok

Lil Tjay rose to stardom in late 2000 after releasing his songs Resume and Brothers. He released his debut album, True 2 Myself, on 11 October 2019. The album debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200.

He released his second studio album, Destined 2 Win in 2021 and included his highest-charting song Calling My Phone (with 6lack). He has since released numerous singles such as Leaked, Long Time, Goat, Ride for You and None of Your Love.

5. 50 Cent

50 Cent at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 30 January 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Full name : Curtis James Jackson III

: Curtis James Jackson III Date of birth : 6 July 1975

: 6 July 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, , , TikTok

50 Cent gained public recognition after releasing his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin, which included two No. 1 U.S. singles, In da Club and 21 Questions. His subsequent albums, including The Massacre, also received critical acclaim.

Known for his distinctive style, blending aggressive lyrics with catchy hooks, 50 Cent has sold millions of albums worldwide. He is also a recipient on numerous awards including a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, three American Music Awards, four BET Awards, thirteen Billboard Music Awards and six World Music Awards.

6. Jay Z

Jay-Z at the "The Great Gatsby" world premiere at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on 1 May 2013 in New York City. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Full name : Shawn Corey Carter

: Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth : 4 December 1969

: 4 December 1969 Age : 54 years old (as of 2024)

: 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Social media: ,

Jay Z is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop in the 1990s and early 21st century. He rose to prominence with his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt and has since released numerous critically acclaimed albums, including The Blueprint (2001) and The Black Album (2003). He co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and later established Roc Nation, significantly influencing the music industry.

7. French Montana

French Montana at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at Museum of Moving Image on 20 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Full name : Karim Kharbouch

: Karim Kharbouch Date of birth : 9 November 1984

: 9 November 1984 Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)

39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Casablanca, Morocco

: Casablanca, Morocco Social media: Instagram, , , TikTok

French Montana was born in Casablanca, Morocco, but he is originally from The Bronx, New York City, United States. He is one of the best male New York rappers with numerous platinum certifications and collaborations with major hip-hop figures.

French has released numerous hit songs, such as Pop That and Ain't Worried About Nothin'. In 2008, he founded the record label Coke Boys Records, formerly known as Cocaine City Records.

8. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky at 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on 13 June 2021 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Full name : Rakim Athelaston Mayers

: Rakim Athelaston Mayers Date of birth : 3 October 1988

: 3 October 1988 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Harlem, New York, United States

: Harlem, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

ASAP Rocky is renowned for his experimental approach to music, flair for fashion, and prolific love life. The American rapper first came into the spotlight in 2011 after releasing his singles Peso and Purple Swag.

His debut studio album, Long. Live. ASAP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2013 and earned him a nomination for a BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. He has won various awards including a BET Award and two BET Hip Hop Awards.

9. Nas

Nas at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on 8 August 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Brandon Todd

Full name : Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones

: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones Date of birth : 14 September 1973

: 14 September 1973 Age : 50 years old (as of 2024)

: 50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Crown Heights, New York, United States

: Crown Heights, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Nas is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. He is rooted in East Coast hip-hop and is famous for his debut album, Illmatic, widely regarded as a hip-hop classic. The album features hits like N.Y. State of Mind and The World Is Yours.

Nas is also known for his unique style of storytelling, lyrical prowess, and ability to paint vivid pictures with his rhymes. In 2015, he was featured on the "10 Best Rappers of All Time" list by Billboard.

10. Ice Spice

Ice Spice at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 27 March 2023. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Full name : Isis Naija Gaston

: Isis Naija Gaston Date of birth : 1 January 2000

: 1 January 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

Ice Spice has been in the music industry since 2021 and has released numerous songs, including Deli and Princess Diana. The rapper has collaborated with prominent artists such as Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, and Taylor Swift. She first came into the spotlight in late 2022 for his song Munch (Feelin' U), which became viral on TikTok.

11. Lil Teca

Lil Tecca at SiriusXM Studios on 17 October 2023 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Full name : Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe

: Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe Date of birth : 26 August 2002

: 26 August 2002 Age : 21 years old (as of 2024)

: 21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Queens, New York, United States

: Queens, New York, United States Social media: Instagram, , TikTok

Lil Tecca is one of the youngest New York rappers who started dominating the industry early. He gained immense popularity after releasing his 2019 single Ransom, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. He is also known for his music albums like We Love You Tecca and Virgo Rising.

Who is the best rapper of New York?

Some of the most prominent and influential New York rappers include Jay-Z, Nas and 50 Cent.

Did New York start rap?

New York is known as the birthplace of hip-hop and rap music. The origins of hip-hop culture and rap can be traced back to the early 1970s in the South Bronx, a borough of New York City.

What is New York rap called?

The New York rap is called East Coast rap or East Coast hip-hop. It is known for its complex lyricism, hard-hitting boom bap beats, and focus on urban themes.

Who is the most famous rapper from Brooklyn, New York?

Brooklyn has produced many famous and influential rappers who have made significant contributions to hip-hop. Some of the most famous rappers from Brooklyn include The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls), Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes.

Who is the richest rapper from New York?

Jay-Z is widely regarded as the most successful rapper from New York with an estimated net worth of $2 billion.

With an ever-evolving scene, NYC has churned out some of the most influential and skilled rappers the world has ever seen. The best New York rappers have carved out their own niches and left irreversible marks on the culture and sound of rap.

