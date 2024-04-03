Meet the members of NewJeans: K-Pop's newest icons

NewJeans is a South Korean K-pop girl group known for its unique blend of pop, R&B, and electronic dance music. The music group debuted in August 2022 and has quickly garnered international attention for their infectious tunes. The NewJeans’ prominent songs include Super Shy, ETA, Ditto, Cool With You and OMG. Here are the members of NewJeans and information about their ages, roles in the band and who manages them.

The NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Photo: @newjeans_official on Instagram (modified by author)

NewJeans was formed by the South Korean record label ADOR. The music group is the latest K-pop girl group to break the Guinness World Record for the Fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. The award-winning K-pop girl group has five members aged between 16 and 19 as of writing.

NewJeans’ background information

Full name NewJeans Year of formation 2022 Country of origin South Korea Number of members 5 Labels ADOR (HYBE Labels) Genre of music K-Pop Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Members of NewJeans

1. Minji

Minji in a black top (L). The singer forming a heart shape with her hands (R). Photo: @minji.newjeans, @ohtnyc on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Kim Minji

Kim Minji Stage name: Minji

Minji Nickname: Teddy Bear, Minki

Teddy Bear, Minki Date of birth: 7 May 2004

7 May 2004 Place of birth: Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, South Korea Age: 19 years old (as of April 2024)

19 years old (as of April 2024) Height: 5’7″ (169 centimetres)

5’7″ (169 centimetres) Role: Main Vocalist

Kim Minji was born in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, South Korea. She attended Sinsa Middle School and later enrolled at Hanlim Multi Art School in South Korea. During her second year of middle school, Minji joined the South Korean entertainment company Source Music. The singer has an older brother and sister.

Minji, born on 7 May 2004, is the oldest of the NewJeans members. She is 19 years old as of April 2024. The rapper briefly attended primary school in Canada to master English. She is trilingual and can speak English, Korean and Japanese.

Besides being a rapper, the singer is a model, media personality, content producer, and entrepreneur. She participated in writing Ditto lyrics, one of NewJeans' viral TikTok songs. In 2021, the singer and Hanni appeared in BTS' music video, Permission to Dance.

Many people consider her the NewJeans leader despite the group having yet to have any confirmed official positions. On 13 February 2023, the rapper was appointed Chanel House (Global) ambassador. She is 5 feet 7 inches (169 centimetres) tall.

2. Hanni

Hanni from NewJeans is seen at the 'Hyundai Department Store Duty-Free' 5th Anniversary in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name: Hanni Pham (Vietnamese name: Phạm Ngọc Hân)

Hanni Pham (Vietnamese name: Phạm Ngọc Hân) Stage name: Hanni

Hanni Nickname: Cherry

Cherry Date of birth: 6 October 2004

6 October 2004 Place of birth: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Age: 19 years old (as of April 2024)

19 years old (as of April 2024) Height: 5'4" (162 centimetres)

5'4" (162 centimetres) Role: Lead vocalist, dancer

Hanni Pham was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on 6 October 2004. Her Vietnamese name is Phạm Ngọc Hân. Hanni’s parents are Vietnamese and emigrated to Australia before her birth.

The dancer has a sister, Jasmine, who was born in 2007. She is 19 years old as of April 2024. The lead vocalist and singer honed her skills in the dojo owned by her grandfather, where she attained a 2nd-degree black belt in taekwondo.

3. Danielle

Danielle of NewJeans during the Yves Saint Laurent beaute pop-up store opening at Lotte World Mall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name: Danielle Marsh (Korean name: Mo Ji-hye)

Danielle Marsh (Korean name: Mo Ji-hye) Stage name: Danielle

Danielle Date of birth: 11 April 2005

11 April 2005 Place of birth: Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia

Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia Age: 19 years old (as of April 2024)

19 years old (as of April 2024) Height: 5’5” (165 centimetres)

5’5” (165 centimetres) Role: Main dancer, vocalist

Danielle Marsh was born in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, on 11 April 2005. Her father, Andrew Marsh, is Australian, while her mother, Mo Ji-won, is South Korean. The vocalist has one older sister, Olivia Marsh/Mo Gyu-na, born in 2000.

Danielle attended Munsan Elementary School in South Korea. She spent most of her childhood in South Korea with her family until 2012. Danielle’s NewJeans is 19 years old as of April 2024.

The dancer and vocalist passed the Plus Global Audition in 2019 and secured her spot as an idol trainee before NewJeans' 2022 debut. Danielle is the global ambassador for notable brands, including Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté (YSL) and the French luxury fashion house Celine.

4. Haerin

Haerin at the Dior Women's Boutique opening photocall at Hyundai Department Store, Pangyo, on 16 December 2023 in Pangyo, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name: Kang Hae-rin (English name: Vanessa Kang)

Kang Hae-rin (English name: Vanessa Kang) Stage name: Haerin

Haerin Nickname: Choco Bread, Baby Cat, Frog

Choco Bread, Baby Cat, Frog Date of birth: 15 May 2006

15 May 2006 Place of birth: Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea Age: 17 years old (as of April 2024)

17 years old (as of April 2024) Height: 5’5” (165 centimetres)

5’5” (165 centimetres) Role: Visual, vocalist, dancer

Kang Hae-rin was born in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on 15 May 2006. The vocalist attended Kwiin Elementary School, Seoul Boramae Elementary School, and Pyeongchan Middle School. She has a younger sister, born in 2009. The dancer is 17 years old as of April 2024.

The dancer is bilingual and can speak English and Korean. On 26 April 2023, the vocalist was announced as Dior's Jewelry Global Ambassador & Fashion Beauty House Ambassador. She stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

5. Hyein

Lee Hye-In, aka Hyein, at the 'Hyundai Department Store Duty-Free' 5th Anniversary photocall on 6 November 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name: Lee Hye-in (English name: Grace Lee)

Lee Hye-in (English name: Grace Lee) Stage name: Hyein

Hyein Date of birth: 21 April 2008

21 April 2008 Place of birth: Incheon, South Korea

Incheon, South Korea Age: 16 years old (as of April 2024)

16 years old (as of April 2024) Height: 5’7” (170 centimetres)

5’7” (170 centimetres) Role: Maknae, vocalist, dancer

Hyein’s NewJeans was born in Incheon, South Korea, on 21 April 2008. Her birth name is Lee Hye-in, and her English name is Grace Lee. The vocalist has one older sister, born in 2003, and one older brother, born in 2005. She is 16 years old as of April 2024.

Hyein is the youngest member of the NewJeans group. She began working as a child model when she was eight years old. On 7 November 2017, the singer was announced as a member of Kids Planet's first kids' group U.SSO Girl. Her first single in the U.SSO Girl group was Go Go Sing. The vocalist left the group in 2018.

On 30 December 2022, Louis Vuitton announced they had selected Hyein as their new brand ambassador. The Korean vocalist stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

NewJeans songs

Below are some of the prominent South Korean NewJeans songs.

Super Shy

OMG

ETA

Hype Boy

Ditto

Cool With You

Hurt

Part of Your World

ASAP

Beautiful Restriction

New Jeans

Our Night is more beautiful than your Day

Cookie

What are members of NewJeans age?

How old are the girls in NewJeans? As of April 2023, the NewJeans members’ ages are Minji, 19; Hanni, 19; Danielle, 19; Haerin, 17; and Hyein, 16 years old.

Who is the leader of NewJeans?

NewJeans does not have an official leader or assigned positions. The members actively participate in writing and composing songs for the group.

Why are they called NewJeans?

NewJeans' name is a double entendre that refers to the group's desire to be timeless, like jeans, and to the fresh image of the group made of young members.

Who is the youngest in NewJeans?

Hyein, Hanni Pham, Minji, Danielle Marsh and Haerin of NewJeans at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

The youngest of the NewJeans music members is Hyein. She is 16 years old as of April 2024.

When did NewJeans debut?

The NewJeans debuted on 22 July 2022 with the single Attention, their first number-one song on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. However, the NewJeans members underwent rigorous training under their entertainment company. The training period lasted several years and involved daily lessons in singing, dancing, acting, and language studies.

Who left NewJeans?

All five members of NewJeans have been active in the group since it was founded in 2022.

The members of NewJeans have been captivating audiences with their infectious energy and memorable performances since the group’s establishment in 2022. You can listen to their music on SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Deezer, Wynk Music, Apple Music, YouTube, and other streaming services.

