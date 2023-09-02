Members of Limp Bizkit: Who are they, and what happened to them?

Limp Bizkit is an American nu-metal, rap rock and rap metal band from Jacksonville, Florida, USA. The band has sold over 40 million records and bagged several awards, including the Billboard Music Video Award.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at Gunnersbury Park on August 2023 in London, England. Photo: Burak Cingi

Source: Getty Images

Limp Bizkit was formed in 1995 and gained popularity in the Jacksonville underground music scene. The band attained mainstream success in 1999. Despite its popularity, its success was also marred by controversies. Read on to find out why.

Limp Bizkit band

Fred Durst, the founder of Limp Bizkit, was born and raised in Jacksonville. He was passionate about hip-hop, punk rock and heavy metal and was affiliated with three bands.

He left them to form a band that would combine elements of rock and hip-hop music. Sam Rivers from Malachi Sage and Sam's cousin, John Otto, joined him in the new band. Later, Wes Borland joined them as a guitarist, and DJ Lethal joined as a turntablist. DJ Lethal significantly shaped the band's musical style.

What does Limp Bizkit stand for?

Fred Durst named the band Limp Bizkit since he wanted a name that would repel listeners. Every record label that approached the band suggested a name change, in vain.

The band's popularity grew so much that it developed a cult following in the underground music scene. They went from tens of fans to over a hundred in a week.

Limp Bizkit gained mainstream fame for releasing the following albums:

Three Dollar Bill, Y'all (1997)

(1997) Significant Other (1999)

(1999) Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000)

(2000) Results May Vary (2003)

(2003) Gold Cobra (2011)

(2011) Still Sucks (2021)

Fred Durst, the Limp Bizkit vocalist, performs at O2 Academy Birmingham on April 2023 in Birmingham, England. Photo by Katja Ogrin

Source: UGC

Why was Limp Bizkit hated for some time?

The band's glorious days did not last long. Two distinct things happened and culminated in the fall of Limp Bizkit. First, the rock and rap novelty wore out as quickly as it began.

The second catalyst was Wes Borland's departure in 2001, culminating in the band's style change; hence, the band's third album received unfavourable reviews from fans. Critics alleged that the album's primary focus was Fred Durst, and he dictated its outcome.

After Borland's departure, the band auditioned Mike Smith to replace him but later cancelled their recording sessions with Smith in 2004, alleging that Smith was not in the mental space they wanted him to be.

When did Limp Bizkit break up?

In 2004, Wes Borland returned to Limp Bizkit, although the band still received backlash due to Fred's attention-seeking stunts. As a result, the band went on a hiatus in 2005.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at O2 Academy Birmingham on April 2023 in Birmingham, England. Photo: Katja Ogrin

Source: Getty Images

How many original members are in Limp Bizkit?

Limp Bizkit's current members include Fred Durst, Wes Borland, Sam Rivers and DJ Lethal. Former Limp Bizkit band members include:

Rob Waters was in charge of the guitars between 1994 and 1995.

Terry Balsamo, who played the guitar in 1995.

Mike Smith was a guitarist and backing vocals between 2002 and 2004.

The band also hired the following musicians during tours:

Brian Welch – guitars (2003)[201]

Sammy Siegler – drums (2005)

Franko Carino (DJ SK3L3TOR) – sampling, programming, backing vocals (2012, 2013–2017, 2018)

Samuel G Mpungu – bass (2015–2017, 2018)

Tsuzumi Okai – bass (2018)

Brandon Pertzborn – drums (2021)

Danny Connell – bass (2023)

Why did Limp Bizkit quit?

Limp Bizkit was disbanded in 2005, but it returned in 2011 to release its fifth album, Gold Cobra. The band worked on its unreleased sixth album, Stampede of the Disco Elephants, in 2015. In 2016, it released its seventh album, Still Sucks, in 2021.

Fred Durst's health issues

In July 2022, Limp Bizkit announced that the band would not start its tour in the UK and the rest of Europe. Fred Durst shared the news on the band's verified Instagram account, citing the cancellation was due to health concerns.

Limp Bizkit singer's death

When Durst announced the cancellation of the tour and mentioned he was unwell, rumours went around that the Limp Bizkit singer had died. Nonetheless, Fred is still alive.

Fred has not shared updated details about his health after mentioning that his physician had instructed him to take an immediate break from touring. In a video shared on the band's website, he mentioned visiting the doctor to ensure his physical health.

How old is Fred Durst?

He was born on 20th August 1970 in Jacksonville, so he is 53 years old in August 2023. Limp Bizkit's age is 28 years, as it was formed in 1995.

Is Limp Bizkit still together?

The band remains intact, and Wes Borland and Sam Rivers are its guitarists. The band is signed to Cash Money Records, Interscope and Flip and has been touring different continents.

These details about Limp Bizkit catch you up on the band's whereabouts and what the members have been up to. Even though some members left the group, its four original members are actively touring the world. The group's most recent album was released in 2021.

READ ALSO: Metallica's net worth: Which member of the band is the richest?

Briefly.co.za compiled Metallica band's net worth. Metallica is one of the most successful metal bands. Even though all the band members are in their 60s, they continue to release new music and tour the world.

How much is Metallica band's worth? The band has played in 60 countries and had 1,700 successful shows. They are the first musical band to perform across all continents.

Source: Briefly News